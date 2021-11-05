Being a working woman is not easy. Because the male colleagues and bosses wouldn't let it be that way. Workplace harassment is common everywhere in the world. Most often women do not speak up and there are several reasons for this.

But there have been certain instances when women shut male colleagues and bosses for their comments and gestures indicating sexual harassment.

1. This woman's boss said she should have been a phone sex operator until she asked him to explain his 'joke'.

When I was 19 my boss said I should be a phone sex operator & laughed.



I said “I don’t get it”



He said “it’s a joke”



I said “explain it to me”



& that’s how I learned that once sexual harrassers have to explain why their inappropriate jokes are funny, they stop laughing. — Heather Thompson Day (@HeatherTDay) November 8, 2019

2. This woman's manager told her she should get a hotel room to make some real money and she got him fired.

my old manager said i should get in a hotel room & make some real money, best believe i got his ass fired 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/fCGkfgnj79 — kae (@kafayyyyyA) November 19, 2019

3. This woman's male colleague made a joke saying he only believed in 'flat chests'.

Holy shit, this actually works! 😳



I was telling them the flat earther vs scientist debate I listened to when one of my male officemates made a joke and said he only believes in “flat chests.”



Me: I don’t get it.



It got quiet and he didn’t know how to explain why it was funny. https://t.co/xw2t2QUwcc — Louisse (@louissecarreon) November 14, 2019

4. A government worker in China complained of harassing text messages from her boss and beat him up with a mop.

5. This Pakistani woman's manager was telling her about how he has a map to remember the women of every nationality he'd slept with and eventually pointed at her country not being on the map.

One time my Chem lab TA was talking to our group about how he has a map to pinpoint the nationality of every girl he’s slept w then looks at me and goes I don’t have a pin in pakistan yet... I WAS LITERALLY 17



Why are men allowed in professional settings https://t.co/ILU3liKlIy — Farwa (@farwatahirr) November 9, 2019

6. This air hostess shut a passenger and a male co-worker of hers like a boss.

Once a male coworker of mine asked a male passenger if he’d like anything to drink. He said “make one of those bitches get it”. I didn’t get him anything. Later he asked why he didn’t get a drink. I said “us bitches were busy”. He said he was joking. I didn’t think it was funny. https://t.co/KUUBbjvzw7 — Althea (@thatbetchalthea) November 9, 2019

7. This is how this woman shut a surgeon who asked her if she was nasty.

This is exactly what I did when a surgeon I worked with told me, “I bet you’re nasty.” My response: Oh really? What do you mean by that? He choked on his words and scrambled away. — Say (@SayJBH) November 9, 2019

8. This woman shut her boss down by telling him that she maintains a 'harassment log'.

Excellent. I was around 19 when a boss said something over the top and I replied with “I’m going to put that in my log” and he said “what log?” And I said “my harassment log. I write it all down”. And then it all just sort of stopped and I found out he didn’t sleep for 3 days 😂 — Denike (@de_nike) November 9, 2019

That's the way you deal with such people.