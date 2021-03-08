With movies like Mean Girls and Aitraaz, we have always been taught to be competitive with every other woman. However, the truth is that raising other women up and sharing their triumphs can never dull your own glory.

Here are the times when women supported another women in real life and proved the fact that there is nothing more powerful in the world than an outstretched hand of another woman in your direction.

1. When Priyanka Chopra Stood Up For Meghan Markle On Racism:

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Priyanka spoke about the criticism Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, faces and said that much of it is due to her biracial heritage. She quoted, "I have seen that and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her. The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she’s the same chick. Now she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did".

2. When Sophie Helped Maisie With Her Dress During Golden Globes:

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams gave us some major BFF goals at the red carpet of Golden Globes 2017. We were all floored by their bond when Sophie Turner crouched down in her dazzling Louis Vuitton ensemble to fix Maisie Williams's yellow Ong-Oaj Pairam dress.

3. When Shibani Dandekar Supported Rhea Chakraborty During Sushant Singh Rajput's Case:

During the alleged media trial that Rhea Chakraborty had been put through in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her childhood friend Shibani Dandekar came out in her support. She penned a note on Instagram in which she wrote, "Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a bright spark.. so full of life! I've witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family (some of the kindest, warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!".

4. When Katy Perry Defended Ellen DeGeneres On Bullying:

When The Ellen Show came under the microscope after the allegations of toxic behaviour from senior staff, several celebrities came out in her support denying the fact that they were never treated poorly by her while they came as the guests on the show or even off set. She tweeted,"I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow."

5. When Nirmala Sitharaman Stood Up For A Female Reporter:

During the post-Budget press conference after presenting the 2021 Union Budget in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was answering the questions by several reporters. A female reporter mentioned she had two questions to ask the finance minister. To this, the chief of Press Information Bureau (PIB) KS Dhatwalia said that she can ask only one as others are there as well. It was then that Finance Minister interjected and said, "Why did you say that only to her? You didn't stop the guys."

6. When Priyanka Chopra Stood Up For Meghan Markle On Her Achievements. AGAIN:

During an interview with Wendy Williams on her show, Priyanka Chopra supported Meghan Markle. Once again. Wendy Williams went on and said, "You are also friends with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s girlfriend-" Before she could even complete the sentence, Priyanka interrupted the host saying, "Also Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements," Highlighting her friend’s great career.

7. When Hina Khan Supported Ankita Lokhande Against Sushant Singh Rajput's Case:

When Ankita Lokhande penned a long note explaining her point of view in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Shibani Dandekar, who has been a constant support for Rhea Chakraborty, called out Ankita and stated that she clearly she wants her two seconds of fame. To this, Hina Khan supported Ankita Lokhande and tweeted, "A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star n then shone brighter in films..Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912 here’s some love for ur grit n journey. Respect shud b equal in all quarters Period!".

A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star n then shone brighter in films..Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912 here’s some love for ur grit n journey. Respect shud b equal in all quarters Period! — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 10, 2020

8. When Selena Gomez Defended Taylor Swift Against Kimye:

During the Kimye and Taylor Swift feud, Selena Gomez was first to support one of her besties. She tweeted, "There are more important things to talk about… Why can’t people use their voice for something that f—ing matters? Truth is, last thing we need right now is hate, in any form. This industry is so disappointing yet the most influential smh.”

There are more important things to talk about... Why can't people use their voice for something that fucking matters? — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) July 18, 2016

9. When Srishty Rode Defended Rubina Dilaik For A Bigg Boss Task:

During the last season of Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik opted out of a task which asked the other housemates to name the contestant who they feel have more garbage in their head. During Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled her over the same issue. Srishty Rode, Rubina's friend and an ex-contestant, said that, "Rubina I know she has spoken for the right and will take a stand for something like this even in real life. She is intelligent and has a lot of knowledge but when someone has to explain her something, they have to do it in a different way. She is somebody who holds her values and herself very high. So, I totally understand when she says she won’t do a particular task. I don’t blame her because this is her real self."

Two women can definitely be friends and raise each other up!