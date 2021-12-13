What a proud moment it was to watch India’s Harnaaz Sandhu being crowned Miss Universe 2021. After a long gap of 21 years the crown comes back home and the young girl from Punjab made that possible.
The historic win left the pageant titleholder in tears as she shouts "Chak De Phatte, India". And we, too, felt that emotion.
However, we all know, Sandhu didn’t cover the road to victory within a short time. Have a look at her journey traced by Sandhu on social media.
Harnaaz Sandhu, who was born and raised in Chandigarh, belongs to a Sikh family.
She considers her mother, Amrit Kaur Sandhu, her biggest inspiration as most of us do.
At the age of 17, she bagged the runner-up title in Times Fresh Face.
And also got appreciation from her principal for the same (as well as a compliment on her beautiful smile).
In the following year, she secured the winner’s place in Max Emerging Star Finale.
Later, she bagged the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019. And also made it to the top 12 at Femina Miss India.
She featured among inspiring women such as Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaz Gill and Sargun Mehta on the list of Top 15 Desirable Women in 2019.
After featuring as a new entry, she also became the third Most Desirable Woman in 2020. Getting a step closer to her goal.
The international pageant titleholder is currently pursuing her Masters' degree in Public Administration.
Besides being a model for the last few years, she has also featured in Punjabi films like Bai Ji Kuttange and Yaara Diyan Poo Baran.
One of her favourite hobbies is cooking.
And she loves dogs. Well, who doesn't?
Harnaaz is a person of many talents. She loves horse riding, dancing, and even writes couplets in her mother tongue, Punjabi.