Love is love, no matter who the people in love are. Society may consider things such as caste, social-strata, race or gender a barrier, but love defies these arbitrary rules of society. So when we saw this influencer share her love story with the world, we couldn't hold back our happy tears.

TikToker Jamie Pandit shared a video of her wedding on her Instagram page, talking about the struggles trans women face in terms of romantic relationships. She pointed out how trans people are often made to feel undeserving of loving relationships. Whether that's by the act of exclusion and marginalization or simply, by conversation.

She talked about how both, her ethnicity and gender made her and her partner a target for a lot of hatred and negativity. And we truly appreciate the influencer talking about the struggles of being a trans woman in today's world, because her words will now pave the way for many others.

It matters in this day and age because I would’ve never imagined Phil marrying me openly would cause such an uproar. And, it’s NOT because of my ethnicity. It’s mostly because I am trans. Seeing me in a wedding dress makes people “disgusted” and in disbelief.

- Jamie Pandit

The TikToker even spoke about how society's perception of their relationship almost caused the relationship to break down, at one point. But slowly, they came out of it all, even stronger and better prepared to say their 'I dos.'

As a trans woman in a relationship with a cisgender man, we have our own set of unique challenges besides the typical relationship issues that both of us weren’t prepared for...It’s dealing with the outside noise from SOCIETY that being with a trans woman is “taboo”. That this relationship simply shouldn’t exist. The reason why I kept my authentic self a secret for so long. And, Phil was nervous to have this information out in public. We almost didn’t make it. Phil and I almost broke up two years ago.

- Jamie Pandit

She's an inspiration for all of us!