The entire arranged marriage set-up is debatable. And while there are a number of opinions around its foundation, the ‘ rishta‘ meetings can surely be plain problematic. Families ask weird and intruding questions, and there’s a lot of people-pleasing that it requires. A tweet pointed out how ladkewalas can have the silliest demands.

ADVERTISEMENT A Twitter user, Sukaina, shared how someone sent a rishta for a woman she knows. And while talking about her education qualifications, they asked the girl to stop studying after her bachelor’s. Of course, it wasn’t a substantial argument – they wanted that because the guy in the said set-up was an undergrad.

Someone sent a rishta for this girl I know and they asked her to stop studying after Bachelors just because the guy only completed his Undergrad-and told her it would get awk if wife would've a Masters degree while the husband only has undergrad? I am just thinking how is this — Sukaina (@sukaina__z) March 17, 2023

Of course, it’s concerning how people think that can control the woman in such a set-up. As if it gives them the right to choose for her, just because they have the ‘ ladka‘. Also, why is being a ladkewala still a flex?

Twitter isn’t very surprised.

Got a rishta and the dudes mom was like achi baat hai beti doctor hai but job nai karay gi. Okay maam apka hukam sar ankhon pe 🙂 — leavemealone (@c5h1o05) March 17, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Huge red flag. The boy and his family have got tiny egoes and they won't stop at this. — zahra (@cha0sdonut) March 17, 2023

Got a proposal and that family doesn’t want a working Bahu as they want their Bahu to stay inside the house till death. So i said tata bye bye to that proposal. — Malka Shah (@MalkaShah_) March 17, 2023

In another episode of men having a fragile ego and trying their level best to maintain their false sense of superiority — Oshaz (@ThisIsOshaz) March 17, 2023

They're literally going around advertising how much of a dud the guy is and the woman he marries shouldn't look forward to much. They might as well start with saying 'have zero expectations'. — Bourne Stupidity (@BourneStupidity) March 17, 2023

When will people stop having problems with women being educated?