What would the world be like if men had to hear the same things that women hear on a regular basis? You know statements like, 'You better get married before that biological clock strikes out,' or 'that outfit is a little too skimpy, you might attract the wrong kind of attention if you wear it.'

Well, this thread might just answer the question. A Twitter user asked women if they'd 'let' their husbands wear shorts, and hell really hath no fury like a woman scorned, because the responses that women posted were hilariously on point.

ladies would you allow your husband to wear shorts after marriage — mujhe kya (@maitohbandarhu) August 15, 2021

Here's all the sass, take a look.

And let other women rail him mentally? No way. — Kangan 🪐 (@kayyytyy) August 15, 2021

It's important for our men to be modestly dressed. Don't let western liberal ideas fool you into thinking that shorts are a respectable apparel choice. Today he's gonna wear shorts, tomorrow's he's gonna want to walk naked. Apni suraksha apne haath! 🙏🏼 — Shashwat Singh (@shashwat_singh4) August 15, 2021

will probably marry him only if he promises to wear shorts in closed quarters kynki varna samaj mein hum muh dikhane layak nahi rahegain — Kamyahaamehaaaaa (@RamKamya) August 15, 2021

No respectable man would wear shorts anyway. It’s men who want attention from women who wear such skimpy clothing. — ‎ 🇵🇸 Prabha پربھا 🚜 🏳️‍🌈 (@deepsealioness) August 15, 2021

Yes, yes we are very modern family, of course he can wear shorts but only when we are alone in our room. Only I am allowed to see him in shorts or else there will be repercussions. — Nyan_nyan (@WeeboGubbu) August 15, 2021

i cant even imagine marrying a man who would even want to walk out of the house w such a behaya get up. what is happening to this generation . — neha (taylor’s version) (@not_nehari) August 15, 2021

i don’t understand what kind of wife would let her husband out so scantily dressed — praddy (@whyispraddy) August 15, 2021

no he should always be dresses completely covered, who's he showing his legs to. Doesn't even shave them ever. — ashi⁷ ♡'s てて (@teteccino) August 15, 2021

Nope I won’t allow him it’s against our culture he represents my family can’t allow him to be indecent — Boo got ghosted 🥲 (@SravsBoo) August 15, 2021

Of course! I'm v broadminded n liberal and I want him to be comfortable. But u know how the world is and I don't want anyone looking at him that way..it's for his safety only! — Jinx (@sharmurta) August 15, 2021

Nope not at all. Those men who wear shorts belong to the streets — InsertCreativeHandle 🇵🇸 (@handle_insert) August 15, 2021

Only at home but not if elders or any other female is at home. He should cover his legs around females because it is clearly asking for it.

Men should understand and never let down the respect of their family by wearing shorts. Ew. — 🍑 (@itsloeyforyou) August 15, 2021

If he does, then it's his own fault if he gets harassed by women. Girls will be girls, after all. Maggi kha ke kuch bhi ho sakta hai — Insaan (@birdseyeview) August 15, 2021

This was so gratifying to read!