It's no secret that divorce is gravely frowned upon in Indian society. Unfortunately, it's a very expensive process, and people don't make it any easier when they shame women for their break up.

Because families often end up blaming women for a relationship failing, which is, let's be honest, unfair AF. And so this tweet we came across about how important it is to destigmatise divorce just has to be discussed.

Twitter user Namrata Gawas posted saying just how important it is to normalise divorce, especially for women who are coerced to stay in marriages for the sake of the 'family honour' or society's comfort.

I wish divorce was less stigmatized. More woman could lead happier lives. — Namrata Gawas (@LostSpaceBug) April 26, 2022

Here are all the words of wisdom people pitched in with. So many twitizens talked about how much healthier it is to end a troubled relationship than hold on to it and hurt yourself even more by doing so.

Stigma will end when girls will be educated and independent. I have noticed women who are independent tend to not care about what others think — charu nagpal (@coffeeplusplus) April 27, 2022

Not going to happen. Courts here play the marriage counselor role, rather than just deciding on compensation and child custody. One party be it man or woman always use court k chakkar as weapon, rather than just getting divorced and moving on with life. — Amit Shukla (@amitshukla53) April 27, 2022

Lol this same mentality lead to statements like "have a child, it'll fix everything" bruh, all you're doing is creating more oppression and unhappiness. If a couple can work it out, great, if not, nobody should have any say but the two on what happens. — Aryaman Parmar (@iceman___7) April 27, 2022

This in itself is a big part of the problem; people ought to get married for themselves, NOT their families! People pleasing (esp your own parents) has ruined so many marriages because they weren't the right fit! Seen it myself. Should be more than okay to leave if it's better. — Aryaman Parmar (@iceman___7) April 27, 2022

Women can live happy life with quality education and economic independence. As homemaker,even before or after marriage,women contribute lot to individual, family and society in many ways which unfortunately not recognised. — Ashok Parmar (@AshokParmar_) April 28, 2022

Because sometimes you're not necessarily with the person who's a decent fit for you, lifestyle/work/happiness wise etc. Esp in India where 80% of marriages are arranged. Why's it looked down upon? If anything, it's a positive step forward for the future of that individual! — Aryaman Parmar (@iceman___7) April 27, 2022

It requires some basic ingredients.



Education,

Career,

Savings and

Grit to restart your life even if it means a little lower living standards than what you had with the husband. — Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) April 27, 2022

Everyone has the right to put thier own life and interest ahead of others. If that means the can't be in a relationship then so be it. Unless, the have Dependent children, in which case, the child's interest takes precedence over thier own. Every child needs a mother and father. — BalaDharma (@BalaDharma3) April 27, 2022

The bit that is contrary is the men don’t get stigmatised, it’s only the woman 🤔 — sartaj (@beychain_putlee) April 27, 2022

Let's not stigmatized "Divorce" first. It is a natural process. Marriage, an unnatural ritual and invented institution, should be stigmatized instead.

In marriage, first 6 month should be considered as probation and if found great mistake should be divorced immediately.

Hurrah ! — Issaac zala (@issaac_zala) April 27, 2022

I think marriage should be replaced with live-in relationships. The truth we're not accepting is that men and women were never made for living together a lifetime, especially if bonded in marriage. Open relationships, more short term rel'ships, live-in rel'ships are the solution. — Kaali (@Kaali67800508) April 27, 2022

Everything that is not the 'average' in a society is stigmatised until it becomes more normalised - older singles, single parenrs, ageism, LGBTQ etc etc. Be YOU and be with your Tribe. The rest will be fine. Good luck — Radhika Palany (@Koolkat_world) April 27, 2022

also there should be more emphasis on actually knowing the person with whom you're gonna spend your life with and make sure that the person isn't a crazy bastard who's gonna make your life hell — Soham Bagati (@BagatiSoham) April 27, 2022

True. All for it. At the same time men and women should also be given a choice at if either one of them wants to end marriage, it should not take years. On Lighter note- Make it easier to end marriage, sitgma will vanish with that as millions will opt to separate 😜 — Manish (@NinjaM777) April 27, 2022

I wish divorce could be less traumatizing experience for men if women do not file false cases of dowry, domestic violence to extort alimony and maintenance money. — Burgers Life Matter (@burgerstrike) April 27, 2022

In our building one woman has come back to her parents place , seperating from her husband and her family is so ashamed of her that they dont open the door and keeps it shut whole day so that no one finds out that she is back — Rits (@Rits333) April 27, 2022

Absolutely. Divorce is progressive and moving ahead in life should be our priority. — D (@ChilliEmpress) April 26, 2022

There should be a mandated cohabitation period before marrying like a mandated cool off period before a divorce. That would sort many problems for people before getting into problems in the “arranged” culture. — ♠️ a ♠️ (@NinadBal) April 27, 2022

IMO, divorce is a personal life decision that should be left up to the person, or couple. It's high time parents and family understand that their children's happiness is more important than maintaining a reputation.