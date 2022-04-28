It's no secret that divorce is gravely frowned upon in Indian society. Unfortunately, it's a very expensive process, and people don't make it any easier when they shame women for their break up.
Twitter user Namrata Gawas posted saying just how important it is to normalise divorce, especially for women who are coerced to stay in marriages for the sake of the 'family honour' or society's comfort.
I wish divorce was less stigmatized. More woman could lead happier lives.— Namrata Gawas (@LostSpaceBug) April 26, 2022
Here are all the words of wisdom people pitched in with. So many twitizens talked about how much healthier it is to end a troubled relationship than hold on to it and hurt yourself even more by doing so.
Stigma will end when girls will be educated and independent. I have noticed women who are independent tend to not care about what others think— charu nagpal (@coffeeplusplus) April 27, 2022
Not going to happen. Courts here play the marriage counselor role, rather than just deciding on compensation and child custody. One party be it man or woman always use court k chakkar as weapon, rather than just getting divorced and moving on with life.— Amit Shukla (@amitshukla53) April 27, 2022
It requires some basic ingredients.— Shivaani Dhar Sen (@mcshivanisen) April 27, 2022
Education,
Career,
Savings and
Grit to restart your life even if it means a little lower living standards than what you had with the husband.
Everyone has the right to put thier own life and interest ahead of others. If that means the can't be in a relationship then so be it. Unless, the have Dependent children, in which case, the child's interest takes precedence over thier own. Every child needs a mother and father.— BalaDharma (@BalaDharma3) April 27, 2022
I think marriage should be replaced with live-in relationships. The truth we're not accepting is that men and women were never made for living together a lifetime, especially if bonded in marriage. Open relationships, more short term rel'ships, live-in rel'ships are the solution.— Kaali (@Kaali67800508) April 27, 2022
also there should be more emphasis on actually knowing the person with whom you're gonna spend your life with and make sure that the person isn't a crazy bastard who's gonna make your life hell— Soham Bagati (@BagatiSoham) April 27, 2022
True. All for it. At the same time men and women should also be given a choice at if either one of them wants to end marriage, it should not take years. On Lighter note- Make it easier to end marriage, sitgma will vanish with that as millions will opt to separate 😜— Manish (@NinjaM777) April 27, 2022
I wish divorce could be less traumatizing experience for men if women do not file false cases of dowry, domestic violence to extort alimony and maintenance money.— Burgers Life Matter (@burgerstrike) April 27, 2022
In our building one woman has come back to her parents place , seperating from her husband and her family is so ashamed of her that they dont open the door and keeps it shut whole day so that no one finds out that she is back— Rits (@Rits333) April 27, 2022
Absolutely. Divorce is progressive and moving ahead in life should be our priority.— D (@ChilliEmpress) April 26, 2022
There should be a mandated cohabitation period before marrying like a mandated cool off period before a divorce. That would sort many problems for people before getting into problems in the “arranged” culture.— ♠️ a ♠️ (@NinadBal) April 27, 2022
IMO, divorce is a personal life decision that should be left up to the person, or couple. It's high time parents and family understand that their children's happiness is more important than maintaining a reputation.