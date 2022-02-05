Ladies, the journey to self-acceptance is a rocky ride. Every day is a new battle to embrace your best self. In this exhausting journey riddled with slippery slopes, here are some tweets to make your day better:

1. Body Hair

Society expects us to be soft and hairless like a baby's butt cheek. Meanwhile, there's men out there with more bushes than a tropical forest.

body hair on women is so taboo that even in fucking razor commercials they shave an already bald ass leg like lmao — ⚜️𝖛𝖎𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖆⚜️ (@slavgoddes) March 1, 2016

the indian struggle of having so much body hair it's funny



i remember i used to be insecure about it and now i'm like "yea ok i'm fine with this, i can just flex that i have more body hair than a prepubescent boy who thinks he's hot shit"



i dunno i'm going on a rant i'm tired — Socorro | #KaspiaSMP | Comms Open 0/1 (@_SocorroX) January 24, 2022

it’s so funny watching my mom try to justify the current state of my body hair as “oh she’s just super into feminism and not caring about what other people think” when i’m just trying to be a gross skater boy who talks too much about obscure indie bands — 🐝 (@AbbiGreenGiant) January 2, 2021

funny how it’s men with tons of body hair that always have the most to say about women who have body hair like pack it up woolly mammoth — lyss (@electralyss) September 17, 2020

2. Mansplaining

Every girl has a bonehead in her life who chews up and spits back out a deformed, mangled version of body positivity. Even men are a victim to this toxic troupe.

let's not applaud this dude for mansplaining body positivity to the internet, okay? thanks pic.twitter.com/CKFq4DtdiZ — mαddie lαrson (@madlarrr) August 5, 2017

I’m pro body positivity but I still think it’s funny when men say objectifying women is fair play bc we only go for 6 ft tall, conventionally attractive men.



Like. That’s incorrect lol but also: how does that feel, having ur body judged & sexualised by strangers? Must be tough. — Doh Nyawen 🏴🐝🔪 (@BeeBalan) December 17, 2021

Who gave the boys from India the VPN back to tiktok? I’m dead ass talking about body positivity and they STILL manage to sexualize it 🙃 — Big buff lesbian icon🇬🇾🏳️‍🌈 (@iambeckyd) December 21, 2020

3. Body Types

Limiting women into a niche category of body types is so 2012.

body types; hourglass, pear, crushed beer can, orb, 14 bricks, losing lottery ticket, splash on VHS, zero gravity wheelbarrow, a bat. — . (@itiskeri) August 1, 2014

I find it funny how some pages think body positivity is exclusively posting pictures of women with ideal body types slouching so they no longer have flat stomachs.

Ykw I don't find it funny. I think it's crap and v offensive 👍 — ദേവി 🦄 (@rambahoehoehoe) April 7, 2021

Just found out real women have curves, now I get why I'm sitting here all alone with isosceles triangle tits - I don't exist — Sofiya Alexandra (@TheSofiya) August 27, 2014

4. Your Own Body

Sometimes just having a body is way too much work.

i can't believe i have to keep washing this stupid body until i die — pascalle (@pasxalle) February 27, 2014

Lol I can't believe that I have to exist inside of a body UGH THAT IS SO OLD FASHIONED, PLS JUST LET ME BE A CHILL MIST — jenny slate (@jennyslate) January 6, 2015

5. Loving Yourself

With the uproar of self-love and inner strength messages on the internet, there's overwhelming pressure to love yourself. It's almost as if you're guilty if you don't. But it's okay to take a moment and be upset about the sea of gorgeous, unrelatable people on social media. Sometimes you falter in your quest to be comfortable in your own skin, and that's fine.

funny how I’m all about body positivity until it comes to myself 💀 — m 🍄🌷 (@sapphicseven) March 30, 2021

Body Positivity is not easy. At times you feel inspired, while others you feel like your self-confidence was run over by a bulldozer. The important thing is, you're not alone. We're all in this together!