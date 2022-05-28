Women are often conditioned to keep the fact that they're on their period under wraps. Which also means that we've to keep quiet about the pain that comes along with it. Obviously, there is a huge stigma around menstruation. Because of which we're expected to trudge along and carry out mundane tasks and pretty much ignore the pain we're in.

Which is all the more reason for us to share these tweets where women are discussing the reality of how painful menstruation can really be!

Periods are an aspect of women's health that is heavily associated with shame and it's about time we get honest and well acquainted with it. Because only insight and information can break the stigma down.

Woke up at 6:00. Puked from menstruation cramps, popped 2 advils, slapped on a heat patch, used the Pee Safe cramp roll-on, swallowed methi seeds with buttermilk, ate an unbuttered toast and waited for w to subside. Omw to the interview now. Wish me luck! — aditeaaaa (@AditiJRao1) May 20, 2022

I have a friend that gets hospitalized every month. Wenever she has her period we all know cus she will be in the hospital. — ꧁ℑ𝔰𝔞𝔟𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔞꧂ (@BellaLaBomba) July 14, 2017

Some people vomit during menstruation, some are given drips, some have to be medically put to sleep, some purge. Different body types.😒 — Rafiki⚪ (@RAFIHATU_BELLO) July 13, 2017

I literally vomit my stomach feels like my insides are twisting and I'm weak from all the blood lost causing fainting and I'm anemic — destwest (@destiniranae) July 17, 2017

Did you know that period cramps can also spread to the legs too,in other words your legs start feeling the pain too. Respect women 🙂 — Udala.Mmicha (@gigi_said_what) May 25, 2022

The feminine urge to not take any pain killer while you're on your period to test how strong you are!😵 — Titliii🦋 (@a_tangled_tale) May 22, 2022

Anyone else start getting the most hideous back pain like a week out from their period? One week out I’m in horrific pain every month. — Leesa Charlotte (@leesacharlotte) May 24, 2022

Part of the stigma around menstruation is also being conditioned to deny ourselves of medical help, or any form of comfort, so as to prove to ourselves and the people around us that we're strong enough to 'bear' it.

Am I dying because of period pain? Hell yeah. Will I take a painkiller? Never. — Madhuram (@madhurammmm) May 26, 2022

"but period cramps cant be that bad" i was in so much pain i became religious for twenty minutes becsuse i thought i was going to die — r o ✿ (@ncitylbs) May 28, 2022

listen, I suffered for a 2 decades and only now because I had the worst back pain did I get a scan etc and found that I actually have fibroids. We’re conditioned to believe it’s normal to have terrible period pain- it’s not taken seriously so we suffer in agonising silence — Rambi (@Tirivamwe) May 25, 2022

It's so good to see a man speak up about menstruation from a place of empathy. Because we're tired of having to ask the world to understand.

The day I saw a lady weeping uncontrollably because of period pain, I realised I needed to be more empathetic. I take it very serious when a lady tells me she's having that pain. Because what I saw that night... Omo. She was crying as if they stabbed her. 9pm. Openly. On campus. — Toyosi Godwin (@ToyosiGodwin) December 22, 2021

"Panic attack inducing period pain," yep, that's a thing. It's not a figment of our imagination!

At 28, after 15 years of panic attack inducing period pain I’ve finally had a doctor take me serious and been diagnosed with endometriosis and have a plan to move forward — Swarthy Sentient Fleshlight🌻🦂 (@punishedmother) May 2, 2022

The amount of times I’ve had to say something else was wrong with me to be taken serious and classed as a ‘valid reason’ to be off work when it’s been crippling period pain. We need to do better https://t.co/5dJdiWIRSi — [email protected] (@caitreillyxx) August 15, 2020

Even when my gynae said she suspects I have endo, I was like ‘but endometriosis is serious - I just have regular period pain’



My ‘regular period pain’: cold sweats, throwing up, popping two painkillers, hot shower, chamomile tea and getting on with my day. — Janine J 💕 (@janine_j) September 21, 2020

I hate men who think period pain is ~not serious~ btch my sister literally cried for hours 1st day n often faints. It's scary and painful watching her suffer so much. Period pain is like someone hitting your stomach with a metal bat. Don't talk sh!t if you haven't experienced it. — juice (@mikofiIms) May 10, 2020

Why aren't women taken seriously when they ask for a checkup? Period pain is already bad enough, do we really need our loved ones and doctors not believing us either?

i've been suffering with serious period pain since i was 13 and got denied for medical checkup saying that it was only gastritis, turns out i had a serious endometriosis and only prescribed with meds when I'm 22 😭 — babeain'tlyin (@aintly1ng) June 23, 2021

Speaking of how difficult periods can be I know someone whose body doesn't respond to painkillers so she goes to hospital to get morphine shots at 5am before heading to work. Yo! 😩 — Onyango Otieno 🌻 (@Rixpoet) May 23, 2022

Better health care, more empathy and basically treating women's health as important as everyone else's, that's all we're asking for.