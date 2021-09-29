Sexism is so deep-rooted, that a lot of actions don't even strike us as sexist. These posts should help solve that confusion.

1. Can't believe we still need to explain this.

Stop abortion at the source.

Vasectomies are reversible.

Make every young man have one.



When he is deemed financially & emotionally fit to be a father, it will be reversed.



What’s that? Did the idea of regulating a man’s body make you uncomfortable?



Then mind your own business — Bobak K. Persis (@BobPersis) September 2, 2021

2. Louder for the people at the back.

*taps mic*

*leans in*



Men did not "give" women voting rights. They withheld them.



Then women fixed that shit. — Salty Mermaid Entertainment (@saltymermaident) March 8, 2017

3. Please change your entire personality, clothing, behaviour according to the needs of them men. If control is required of THEM, YOU need to work towards making it possible.

Everyone gives girls shit for being hormonal when they’re on their period one week a month but schools have entire codes of conduct on what girls can & cannot wear because boys apparently can’t control their hormones everyday of the month. — Navodita (@Navodita17) May 7, 2021

4. Yes please fix your sexist self and till then, stay away from me.

Why is it



"No boy will want you if you keep on with that feminist rubbish"



And not



"No girl will want you if you keep on being a misogynistic piece of shit" — bebadass.in (@BeBadassDotIn) April 21, 2021

5. "So be overwhelmed".

I keep reading "if police investigated every reported sex offence, they'd be overwhelmed"



So be overwhelmed. Then policymakers might suddenly discover they have to do something about it, rather than sending the message "assaulted women is a price we have to pay"



End this shit — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) March 12, 2021

6. To put things in perspective.

You can’t take organs from a corpse without the deceased’s written permission, even if it will save lives.



When you outlaw abortion, you’re allowing women less bodily autonomy than the dead. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) May 11, 2019

7. That still wouldn't stop them from saying "not all men".

Every woman you know has taken a longer route.

Has doubled back on herself.

Has pretended to dawdle by a shop window.

Has held her keys in her hand.

Has made a fake phone call.

Has rounded a corner and run.



Every woman you know has walked home scared.



Every woman you know. — Harriet Johnson (@HarrietEJohnson) March 10, 2021

8. Why was the idea that promotion can be a reward for sex proposed in the first place?

9. Try an be like your friend, Michael.

i was walking back to my apartment after tanning at the pool and i passed a porch with a few (very drunk) guys on it and one whistled at me and his friend punched him and screamed "WE DONT WHISTLE AT GIRLS MICHAEL" and turned to me and apologized for him. i like him, he gets it — ig: girlyresults ✧₊˚.༄ (@girlyresults) September 25, 2019

10. Peace...is there peace?

People think they’re competing with other suitors when dating me, but really I’m comparing you to my own solitude. That’s the competition. Is your company better than being alone? Am I growing around you like I do when im alone? Do I feel safe? Is there joy??? Is there peace?? — KAYA NOVA (@thekayanova) July 14, 2021

Saving all of these.