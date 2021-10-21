Marriages and the unreasonable demands and expectations that come along are just ridiculous. 'Ladke ke paas apna ghar hona chahiye', 'Ladke ki job stable honi chahiye', etc.

And if any of these expectations are not fulfilled, it automatically becomes the bride's parents' duty to provide for things. The regressive practice of the groom's family asking for car, home, etc. citing their daughter's convenience after marriage is quite common in India.

It is deeply embedded in society that we see advertisements encouraging the same. Recently, an old print advertisement by GIC Housing Finance went viral for all wrong reasons.

"Having your own home always makes you more attractive as a prospective mate" .

"Having your own home always makes you more attractive as a prospective mate" .

Just wow 🤯 This form of dowry no one wants to talk about.

The ad shows a woman tensed because the guy who wants to marry her daughter doesn't have his own house.

Makes sense, right? Otherwise where will the two live? Obviously, there are no rented accommodation in the world.

The finance company that put out the ad is being called out by netizens for propogating dowry indirectly.

May be the first form of dowry.

Old add & a ridiculous one !



But this also depicts the truth that most women in India wish to have a husband who's got his own house, handsome income & financial stability.

But do they want his parents to live in that same house?



Did somebody report this add by @GICHSGFIN

GIC Housing Finance is promoting dowry system in India!! @KirenRijiju will you ply take some action ?@GICHSGFIN are you suppoting dowry system in India? Can you please reply why your Ad is promoting #GenderBiasedLaws

Exactly my point...

" She wants to marry my son & doesn't want to give dowry"..



See how bad it sounds. It's same to same.

@gichousingfinance , hire a better marketing person. If u can't find one , here I'm available.

🤣🤣of course. But here the person who doesn't own a house is not tortured to the core as in the case of women. So it is not a much talked about dowry🤷

Now he owns a house and has a loan of 55 lakhs on this head.....will this make him eligible now ?



Not asking for a friend.

To a Girl:Beta,kya tumhe khana banana aata hai.

Girl: Haan ji Aunty

(Perfect Bahu Banegi :))

To a Boy:Beta,Tumhari Salary kitni hai.Ghar toh le hi liya hoga

Boy:Nahi Uncle.Abhi toh nahi liya.Salary grade pay k hisaab se milti hai.

(Kuch nahi kiya iss ladke ne.REJECTED) 😤😠

Good One...

Good One...

Groom carry this Dowry burden since from Childhood....to get good marks to get good College to get good Job to get good Salary to get good House to get good Car and so on..

But eventually that house will be yours only even after marriage, nobody is taking away that from you.

But eventually that house will be yours only even after marriage, nobody is taking away that from you.

In future, will you not want a well settled partner for your daughter?

Expectation of having more than enough from both sides creates such evils like dowry in the society.

Now if a guy has bald head .. he is treated as an alien 👽 and more rejections with loads of conditions , salary , house , single being separated from parents after marriage is all the conditions that exists now ! But said part is its not being brought to lime light

No matter which side it is - bride or groom - such unreasonable expectations put unnecessary load on families involved.