We have many examples of advertisements not exactly hitting the mark, but here is one that is so off, we surprised it even got approved.

This is an ad for Sanfe, a women's beauty and hygiene product brand.

i don't have the energy to write about how ridiculous this product is but tbh it's the placement of it that's sending me pic.twitter.com/YaF1BET5h4 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 30, 2021

First of all, I have opinions on the text in the ad.

"Hello brightness, for patchy inner thighs and pits". Come on!

Brands and their methods to sell products. I don’t know if I should laugh or be angry or feel disgusted by this product. https://t.co/UevJd6t1RJ — Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) July 1, 2021

Then, the highly questionable intent behind making the product. The tube clearly states "bright and beautiful" which can be understood as "bright IS beautiful".

After all the conversation about unfair beauty standards, this is where we are at?

And lastly, yes, the photo. I am wary of giving it any meaning with words (not that it requires any explanation after that very obvious messaging), but I do hope that the model was paid a hefty amount for this.

I'm Just wondering how the creative meeting went with the Client and Agency 🤔 https://t.co/NPfNtWT9u2 — Ashwin Mushran 🇮🇳 (@ashwinmushran) July 1, 2021

didn't know my vagina has seeds. news to me https://t.co/M3Rz4o3zzz — hungry (@chonkycat69) June 30, 2021

Anyway, I dug a bit deeper to find out more about this brand, and I found this.

So, that was an inauspicious start but I still went to their website to have a look at the products, and they had a lot to do with the 'firming', 'refirming', and lightening. Which fundamentally aren't wrong concepts. You do you.

But given the fact that society tells women to look perfect, every second of every day, they become offensive; because chances are that many women are using them under pressure.

So we're hoping someone in the Sanfe team will do some introspection. Though the papaya can be removed even without it.