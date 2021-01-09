Just a month after the Hathras rape case, a 50-year-old woman was gang-raped and brutally murdered allegedly by a priest and two others in the Badaun district in UP.

After which, a member of the National Commission for Women, Chandramukhi Devi was sent by the Commission to meet the victim's family members. However, what followed next was completely unexpected. While speaking to reporters after visiting the kin of the victim, the NCW member said,

This is a crime that has shamed humanity, but I would also like to say that women should not, under the influence of anyone, step out untimely. I feel had the woman not stepped out in the evening, or one of her children had accompanied her, the incident would not have occurred.

This statement was not only condemned by several women's organizations, even NCW Chairperson reacted to this statement.

No I don't..I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women. https://t.co/WlG2DWs20G — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 7, 2021

Netizens too were enraged by the statement and asked NCW to remove her from the Commission immediately.

After facing criticism, Chandramukhi Devi denied making any such statement.