It's 2021 and men still somehow find it in them to say stuff like "women should smile more often".

Or "women should wear jhumkas to get any man to his knees". Just for the record, no woman is interested in bringing any man to his knees. It doesn't even happen in movies anymore. You stand straight and stay at least 10 feet away until we say you can come closer.

Any girl becomes a 100x more attractive in a long kurti paired with those big earrings.



Life hack that brings all guys to their knees 🙏🏼 — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) July 31, 2021

Anyway, this guy on Twitter had some opinion on women and makeup. Classic stuff.

Why don't women realise they look so much better without make up — Madhuresh Agarwal (@MadhureshAgarw1) September 24, 2021

And this is how people reacted to his tweet and put him in place.

why don't men realise that their opinion doesn't matter to us — kai 😼 (@mylyfdamage) October 27, 2021

why don't men realise that nobody is doing it for them — r. (@riakoshhh) October 27, 2021

when will men realise it is not always about them — thirisyaa🪁 (@thirisy) October 27, 2021

When men realize that the world doesn't revolve around them. — Yeah it's Cole. (@zaynchanted_) October 27, 2021

You would look so much better with your mouth shut — B✰ (@h3terr) October 27, 2021

K thanks - from all us women folk we really needed that. https://t.co/4pfiDjUzKC — Fazmina Sideek (@mua_fazmina) October 27, 2021

what a terrible day to open twt and hear yet another man's opinion https://t.co/nM6WpakIuv — madhu 💋 (@jimintiddies) October 27, 2021

aankh band karle https://t.co/zSPSl1akVS — smol thot (@beethotwhen) October 27, 2021

"A man has come, with his manly opinions."