The battle against sexism isn't the responsibility of one gender alone. It's imperative that all genders, together, fight to make the world a more equal place. 

And PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper for India's National Men's Hockey team, and the star of the Tokyo Olympics proved that recently when he slammed a journalist for disrespecting an Indian female sports player. 

Shaili Chopra, the founder of She The People TV, shared on Twitter that a reporter left midway during an interview with hockey player Neha Goyal, to chase after PR Sreejesh. However, Sreejesh immediately called out the reporter. 

Reportedly, the reporter apologized to Goyal after the incident. Soon, the story went viral on social media, and people commended Sreejesh for standing up for a fellow player: 

No wonder Sreejesh earned a million hearts! 