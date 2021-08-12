The battle against sexism isn't the responsibility of one gender alone. It's imperative that all genders, together, fight to make the world a more equal place.

And PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper for India's National Men's Hockey team, and the star of the Tokyo Olympics proved that recently when he slammed a journalist for disrespecting an Indian female sports player.

Shaili Chopra, the founder of She The People TV, shared on Twitter that a reporter left midway during an interview with hockey player Neha Goyal, to chase after PR Sreejesh. However, Sreejesh immediately called out the reporter.

Kudos to India’s goalkeeper Sreejesh for calling out an India TV reporter who left his ongoing interview with hockey player Neha Goyal to chase him instead - Sreejesh gave it back to him by asking “how can you be so disrespectful and leave an interview in the middle” pic.twitter.com/r0Q0Qysn4V — Shaili Chopra SHE THE PEOPLE (@shailichopra) August 10, 2021

Reportedly, the reporter apologized to Goyal after the incident. Soon, the story went viral on social media, and people commended Sreejesh for standing up for a fellow player:

#Ally 🙌🏽



We need genuine allies like him. Understated yet firm 🙏 https://t.co/KyF33BIVEH — #AhjummaIsBae (@KrebsCycleDoc) August 11, 2021

Precisely why they are called sportspersons. https://t.co/aJJIKKtKr2 — Akash Prasad (@akashkprasad) August 11, 2021

Turning a bigger fan of you with time. Proud of you @16Sreejesh https://t.co/91PZIRFTOB — Aadhithya (@Aadhith74910364) August 11, 2021

Thank you #Sreejesh for calling out the #Patriarchy when you see it! https://t.co/u25x5c0hA3 — Kavita N Ramdas (she/her/Ms) (@kramdas) August 10, 2021

Brilliant from @16Sreejesh 👍👏❤️🔥 Some of the current media people are real pests and seriously need to be taught basic manners and etiquette! Sportsmen and women are human being,dont treat them like commodities for TRP’s! https://t.co/DPtk29t2nL — Venugopal R (@Venu_R) August 11, 2021

Sreejesh held a mirror to a reporter who abandoned Neha Goyal midway through an interview. The reporter ran into a Wall. @imranirampal was impressed. Now in order to fulfill Rani’s command for more of his ilk we need to clone@16Sreejesh



pic.twitter.com/VVlBR86rrV — Anand Datla (@SportASmile) August 11, 2021

Fantastic Sreejesh, today with this act our regards for you has risen much much much more.We need more celebraties like you for whom human values are more Important than just money n Fame.Ideal lesson for all who are not grounded once they achieve milestones. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) August 10, 2021

Am not surprised with this. Always a humble and simple living boy. 🏑 — Ravi Teja Mandapaka (@Florilegium_FD) August 10, 2021

@16Sreejesh is an epitome of modesty, humility all rolled into one, a gentleman in true sense. Yesterday during felicitation ceremony at Hotel Ashok he said @savitahockey is the TRUE WALL of @TheHockeyIndia — Neeraj Sharma (@Neeraj7888) August 10, 2021

No wonder Sreejesh earned a million hearts!