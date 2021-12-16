For a society that teaches and expects women to hold on to marriages no matter how toxic it gets, seeing this woman celebrating her mother's remarriage is like a breath of fresh air.

Twitter user alphaw1fe recently tweeted a pic of her mother getting married 15 years after coming out of a toxic marriage.

Sharing a pic from the Mehendi ceremony, she expressed that it was difficult to believe that her mom was getting married.

can’t believe mom is getting married GURL U SLAYY pic.twitter.com/Jo5LwlTlRb — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

When her mom exchanged rings, her happiness literally knew no bounds.

she’s the best im sorry im spamming but CAN U SEE MY EXCITEMENT IM 😭 pic.twitter.com/2E1ePpKiVy — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021

Her mom even gifted her a ring.

this is so wholesome, it’s her wedding and she’s gifting me a ring on the day she’s gonna wear a ring again in her life pic.twitter.com/BE7bQJIOzo — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 16, 2021

But it seems things weren't always the same. She and her brother were initially hesitant of having a man in their family after their father abandoned them.

so so strong every time i pour out and sulk ab it. i’m not crying u r 😭 — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 16, 2021

The pictures and the heartwarming story are now viral and people are congratulating the family for showing courage.

Congratulations... As a toxic marriage survivor myself, this makes me so happy. Bless you all! — Nishtha Khurana (@nishkhurana) December 15, 2021

This reminds me the amount of times i begged my mom to get remarried since I was like 15 years old 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/EhJHZtTQZz — Toto is dumping material (@whatevabiyatch) December 16, 2021

omg… this is so cute 😭😭gonna send this to my mom https://t.co/nFVYaW3YcI — LameLight (@iharshvardhan29) December 16, 2021

Congrats even more if she escaped a toxic marriage 👏 — Aham Bramhasmi (@Agnostic_Hindu1) December 15, 2021

Sending warm hugs and kisses to your mom on her special day and kudos to you kids for standing by her side 💕. — Ms. Kaur (@quietframe) December 16, 2021

this literally is the most beautiful thing I saw today🥺❤️ https://t.co/0pZjWvK11U — olakka⁷ (uni ia) taejinmber (@parapinnojoon) December 16, 2021

This made me so. Happy https://t.co/prS2IydsRi — yoongi`s toes⁷ (@seokjingorkhali) December 16, 2021

Don't mind if I repeat this dialogue

JAA SIMRAN APNA ZINDAGI JEE LE

god bless — Suresh kumar (@Kalhona60465479) December 16, 2021

The wedding is supposed to take place today as per another tweet by her.

GURL TODAY IS THE SHAADI — mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 16, 2021

Can't wait to see more heartwarming pics.