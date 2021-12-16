For a society that teaches and expects women to hold on to marriages no matter how toxic it gets, seeing this woman celebrating her mother's remarriage is like a breath of fresh air.
Twitter user alphaw1fe recently tweeted a pic of her mother getting married 15 years after coming out of a toxic marriage.
Sharing a pic from the Mehendi ceremony, she expressed that it was difficult to believe that her mom was getting married.
can’t believe mom is getting married GURL U SLAYY pic.twitter.com/Jo5LwlTlRb— mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021
When her mom exchanged rings, her happiness literally knew no bounds.
she’s the best im sorry im spamming but CAN U SEE MY EXCITEMENT IM 😭 pic.twitter.com/2E1ePpKiVy— mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 15, 2021
Her mom even gifted her a ring.
this is so wholesome, it’s her wedding and she’s gifting me a ring on the day she’s gonna wear a ring again in her life pic.twitter.com/BE7bQJIOzo— mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 16, 2021
But it seems things weren't always the same. She and her brother were initially hesitant of having a man in their family after their father abandoned them.
so so strong every time i pour out and sulk ab it. i’m not crying u r 😭— mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 16, 2021
The pictures and the heartwarming story are now viral and people are congratulating the family for showing courage.
Congratulations... As a toxic marriage survivor myself, this makes me so happy. Bless you all!— Nishtha Khurana (@nishkhurana) December 15, 2021
This reminds me the amount of times i begged my mom to get remarried since I was like 15 years old 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/EhJHZtTQZz— Toto is dumping material (@whatevabiyatch) December 16, 2021
omg… this is so cute 😭😭gonna send this to my mom https://t.co/nFVYaW3YcI— LameLight (@iharshvardhan29) December 16, 2021
Sending warm hugs and kisses to your mom on her special day and kudos to you kids for standing by her side 💕.— Ms. Kaur (@quietframe) December 16, 2021
this literally is the most beautiful thing I saw today🥺❤️ https://t.co/0pZjWvK11U— olakka⁷ (uni ia) taejinmber (@parapinnojoon) December 16, 2021
This made me so. Happy https://t.co/prS2IydsRi— yoongi`s toes⁷ (@seokjingorkhali) December 16, 2021
Don't mind if I repeat this dialogue— Suresh kumar (@Kalhona60465479) December 16, 2021
JAA SIMRAN APNA ZINDAGI JEE LE
god bless
The wedding is supposed to take place today as per another tweet by her.
GURL TODAY IS THE SHAADI— mommy (@alphaw1fe) December 16, 2021
Can't wait to see more heartwarming pics.