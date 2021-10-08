Indra Nooyi, the former chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, recently said in an interview that she has "never, ever, ever” asked for a raise.
She was responding to a question on whether there was anything related to her gender regarding her choice to turn down a raise. When asked the reason behind turning down a pay raise, she said:
I find it cringeworthy. I cannot imagine working for somebody and saying my pay is not enough. My husband and I talk about it all the time. He goes, ‘This is more money than we ever thought we would make, so forget it.’ He’s that way too.
Nooyi is considered to be one of the most powerful and influential women leaders around the world. Her statement did not go down well with people.
Moreover, another one of his statements from the same interview regarding living in the same house for 30 years is also going viral.
Indra Nooyi’s laughably bad NYT interview is hilarious but this might be the bit that took me out pic.twitter.com/dCa9umWXXU— Meher (@meherness) October 8, 2021
Instead of that not-asking-for-raise thingy, this is my fave bit. Where Indra Nooyi lives in the same house but buys up all neighboring properties to prevent someone from building a bigger house. Must be quite revealing of her business practices https://t.co/tz6ljXHUDn pic.twitter.com/EKkRJNjW08— peeleraja (@peeleraja) October 8, 2021
People from across the globe, including those who admire her a lot, are calling her out because most women are still not paid enough at work.
This is cringeworthy and shocking from Indra Nooyi ... Maybe she was unique and exceptional ... but most of us got paid less than men ! In the largest paper I used to joke that they prefer women not because they believe in equality but because they pay us LESS! https://t.co/0zHqWwZyuQ— Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) October 8, 2021
Indra Nooyi is a lady I look upto. But I cannot agree with her when she says, “I find it cringeworthy to ask for a raise.”— Natasha (She/ her) 🌈 نتاشا (@nuts2406) October 7, 2021
One of the reasons for the gender wage gap is that women undersell themselves. Not demanding her due does other women a disservice.
Facepalm.I respect @IndraNooyi ’s journey but this is just bad.Just because it has worked for her career doesn’t mean it should for others. Millions still struggle to get fair market compensation, most of them under represented minorities. Here’s my tip: ASK YOUR WORTH. PERIOD. https://t.co/gXgDBb9Xq6— Sharat Ganesh (@SharatGanesh) October 8, 2021
The Board - Indra, we're giving you a raise?— GunnerRane (@tejarane) October 8, 2021
All CEOs should follow Indra Nooyi's exemplary principle. Never ask for a raise because it's cRiNgE.— deivenki (@catchvp) October 7, 2021
Entry level - upper management however should ask for more.
Indra Nooyi is now sounding like everything she used to say about her mother.— Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) October 8, 2021
On one hand we women are still struggling to quote the fee we think we deserve … and here comes the most successful CEO of says its cringeworthy to ask! I don’t know why I find Indra Nooyi to be saying all the wrong things. https://t.co/eQd1hS6gGT— SSM (@SwatySMalik) October 8, 2021
Yep. Many women don’t ask for a raise, an therefore go without one.— SonaliRanade (@sonaliranade) October 7, 2021
To them I can only say this: since everyone is not Indra Nooyi, when in Rome, do as Romams do.
There is no shame in walking up to your boss and asking how much you are worth to the firm you serve. https://t.co/s7aCuhuQDV
Moral of the story: You aren't Indra Nooyi. Ask for that well-deserved raise. https://t.co/CKUZw8Ddf9— Sneha (@FlirtingKaapi) October 8, 2021
A few people also took to Twitter to explain how Indra Nooyi's statement might have been taken out of context here and misunderstood.
I wish people would bother to read the Indra Nooyi article properly. The crucial phrase, IMO, is CEO asking board for a raise in a financial crisis. It is a v specific instance. I don't see anything there where she recommends this for other women. Taken out of context.— Kavitha Rao (@kavitharao) October 8, 2021
Indra Nooyi quit Pepsico in 2018 and is currently serving as a board member at Amazon.
