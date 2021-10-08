Indra Nooyi, the former chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, recently said in an interview that she has "never, ever, ever” asked for a raise.

She was responding to a question on whether there was anything related to her gender regarding her choice to turn down a raise. When asked the reason behind turning down a pay raise, she said:

I find it cringeworthy. I cannot imagine working for somebody and saying my pay is not enough. My husband and I talk about it all the time. He goes, ‘This is more money than we ever thought we would make, so forget it.’ He’s that way too.

Nooyi is considered to be one of the most powerful and influential women leaders around the world. Her statement did not go down well with people.

Moreover, another one of his statements from the same interview regarding living in the same house for 30 years is also going viral.

People from across the globe, including those who admire her a lot, are calling her out because most women are still not paid enough at work.

A few people also took to Twitter to explain how Indra Nooyi's statement might have been taken out of context here and misunderstood.

Indra Nooyi quit Pepsico in 2018 and is currently serving as a board member at Amazon. 

What do you think about her statement?