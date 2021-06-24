Being a woman and not being surrounded by 'creeps' is rare, especially when you are at a bar. At times it can be really complicated to deal with such people and the vibes they radiate maybe because you do not want to create a scene or something.

The next best thing is people around you notice this and do something about it. A similar incident happened with a Twitter user in Florida who was at a bar with one of her friends.

A bartender handed them a note in disguise of a receipt asking if the man was hitting on them and they wanted him to be kicked out.

This man was harrassssing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt ! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs pic.twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl — trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

He ended up having to literally yell at the guy he said “you need to get tf away from these girls who clearly are not interested” & the dude said “that was a little aggressive” and he said “well ur aggresssively hitting on them & you need to leave” 😂🤍 — trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 15, 2021

The Twitter user asked the bartender to pose with the note once the 'creep' was kicked out of the bar.

I made him pose for this after the guy left lol just to show my appreciation — trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

The bartender's perfect solution to make sure the girls were comfortable is winning hearts on the internet.

While some people talked about similar incidents that happened with them, others hailed the bartender as a 'hero'.

Most bars do this or should.



Ordering an Angel Shot is code that you need help. You will be escorted to a car/taxi/uber or the person bothering you will be escorted to the exit.



The more you know. — Jeff the Alien (@HackDefendr) June 16, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Saw some dude at the bar the other day literally talking to ANY woman he saw standing alone, even if the woman's boyfriend/friends were at the bar ordering or in the bathroom. Almost got into a fight with a dude for creeping on his girlfriend. — Hitman Lee 🥷🏻 (@WorldsWorstHero) June 16, 2021

Thank God for everyday hero’s, good to know there are still citizens looking out for others and these girls are safe today because of his clever intervention https://t.co/iYR1jTUdeF — boymom (@patrickstarsmo2) June 23, 2021

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear Hawaiian shirts. — Susan Mason (@suewhitifidid) June 14, 2021

this happened at a bar on our block downtown and i’ve never been more proud https://t.co/wDLdRFP2QW — madeline (@taco_belIe) June 22, 2021

The bartender, Max Guttierez, later also responded to the tweet and wrote that creepy guy showed up at the same bar again hoping to catch a drink, but was refused service.

Hey that's me! Lol

Fun update, the guy I kicked out Sunday night came back to the bar JUST NOW for a beer, told him I wouldn't serve him. 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Max Gutierrez (@Maxican28) June 17, 2021

Good folks like him deserve all the praise and appreciation.