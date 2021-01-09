When it comes to slaying it in style, women definitely have an ace up their sleeves. Like in the case of National Gold Medalist gymnast Parul Arora, whose video of nailing flips in a saree recently went viral on social media.

Watched it thrice just to see how the saree defied gravity. #ParulArora #ownit pic.twitter.com/tOxzqUOA7H — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 7, 2021

Parul Arora is a National Gold Medalist Gymnast and fitness model. In a video shared by Twitter user Aparna Jain, she can be seen effortlessly performing multiple flips, as if flying through the air. And that too in a saree.

People were quick to laud her for her grace and skill:

Wow @parul_cutearora ...means how? Are u a magician.

Congratulations for your skills great and hatsoff. https://t.co/mWsaxSe9b6 — Paritosh Bhatt🇮🇳 (@drparitoshbhatt) January 9, 2021

That is SO cool! I #love #saris. And I love this young woman's spirit! Brought me a smile at this tough time. https://t.co/G3vNVi2GBN — Chitra B. Divakaruni (@cdivakaruni) January 8, 2021

i was going to write exactly on these lines. the pride, the confidence and the smile won me over :))) — Aalu Bukhara (@ChorSipahi) January 8, 2021

Badassery. And then just walks off as if to say "I could do this all day."



I think I've watched this a dozen times already. — Carl Clark (@cfclark) January 7, 2021

@parul_cutearora is a sensation to watch. She's done a no hand support side flip too. I can just admire her passion, energy and commitment. — Jarvik (@jarvik) January 8, 2021

This is certainly not the first time that women have nailed complex tasks in sarees. From Usha Soman's push-ups to dancer Eshna Kutty hula hoop dance, women have been truly slaying it in sarees.

And people even shared videos of other women performing flips in saree online.

Ma'am this women also deserve applause!!! pic.twitter.com/mFPODcbjG5 — @Girish Parundekar (@G_Parundekar) January 8, 2021

What stars!