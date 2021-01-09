When it comes to slaying it in style, women definitely have an ace up their sleeves. Like in the case of National Gold Medalist gymnast Parul Arora, whose video of nailing flips in a saree recently went viral on social media.
When a gymnast does flips in a saree.— Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 7, 2021
Watched it thrice just to see how the saree defied gravity. #ParulArora #ownit pic.twitter.com/tOxzqUOA7H
Parul Arora is a National Gold Medalist Gymnast and fitness model. In a video shared by Twitter user Aparna Jain, she can be seen effortlessly performing multiple flips, as if flying through the air. And that too in a saree.
People were quick to laud her for her grace and skill:
Wow @parul_cutearora ...means how? Are u a magician.— Paritosh Bhatt🇮🇳 (@drparitoshbhatt) January 9, 2021
Congratulations for your skills great and hatsoff. https://t.co/mWsaxSe9b6
Amazing 😲😲#beautiful https://t.co/MceFRE95mE— 𝙱𝙰𝙱𝙰 𝙽𝙸𝚁𝙰𝙻𝙰 {𝕂𝕒𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕡𝕦𝕣𝕨𝕒𝕝𝕖} (@HI7L3R) January 9, 2021
Damnnn 🔥#saree #gymnast #flips https://t.co/SMv6uMROy0— M (@Missm396) January 9, 2021
That is SO cool! I #love #saris. And I love this young woman's spirit! Brought me a smile at this tough time. https://t.co/G3vNVi2GBN— Chitra B. Divakaruni (@cdivakaruni) January 8, 2021
watching this on loop!! Just #wow #mustwatch https://t.co/Yv4gaF6dOA— Nagesh Kamath (@inageshk) January 9, 2021
i was going to write exactly on these lines. the pride, the confidence and the smile won me over :)))— Aalu Bukhara (@ChorSipahi) January 8, 2021
Badassery. And then just walks off as if to say "I could do this all day."— Carl Clark (@cfclark) January 7, 2021
I think I've watched this a dozen times already.
@parul_cutearora is a sensation to watch. She's done a no hand support side flip too. I can just admire her passion, energy and commitment.— Jarvik (@jarvik) January 8, 2021
This is certainly not the first time that women have nailed complex tasks in sarees. From Usha Soman's push-ups to dancer Eshna Kutty hula hoop dance, women have been truly slaying it in sarees.
And people even shared videos of other women performing flips in saree online.
January 8, 2021
What stars!