Lovlina Borgohain is one of India's talented athletes competing at the Tokyo Games 2020. The boxer from Guwahati is the first woman from Assam to qualify for the Olympics, so obviously her country and her state are proud of her.

But the internet pointed out that the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Minister of Sports & Youth Welfare, Assam, Bimal Borah had an odd way of showing their support. By putting up posters of themselves with the name of the Olympic athlete, instead of actually hyping the woman who is making India proud.

The reactions from across the internet have been brutal.

The cherry on top of the cake? This.

It's a great thing to be proud of Indian athletes who are representing the nation. But to diminish their achievements and make it all about yourself? Now that's just a new low.