Have you ever imagined if Tinder behaved like your parents, how many of you would get off the app right away? No, don't worry, Tinder is safe, But it has come to our attention that there is another app, that is being dubbed the 'Sanskari Tinder'

The app, Jodable, is incredible. As in incredibly sexist and casteist. It asks you to get into a relationship within your own caste so that you don't get into fight with your parents.

There's a lot more of where this came from.

And not just about caste, this app asks you to marry within your own community. Without sugarcoating it, if you are of one religion and your partner is from another, don't bang!

It even asks you to not have sex before marriage. And has weird solutions to problems like "what to do if you want to say hi to another person"

It also makes posters about not doing un-sanskari things, like consensual sex, dating, being a normal, well adjusted human being among other things.

Naturally, when Twitter caught wind of this, all hell broke loose.

Okay, fair enough. I am making it sound like the world's about to end when in all honesty, this isn't that surprising. But that's how clickbait works. So, just please roll with it.

How does @Google allow this app in its @GooglePlay app store?



There is a flag as inappropriate option in the app Store. Please use it. https://t.co/vNOrTKey5c — Amit (@amit_tushar) October 8, 2021

Wtf! not only is this casteist, they used violent threats for same. https://t.co/fGj841Pc6r — Loony (@loony_madam) October 8, 2021

Sigh I need to leave this country 😑😑😑😑😑😑😑 https://t.co/XttWeTstgD — Miss Red Devil (@soniabhojane) October 8, 2021

There is an app called Jodable which strongly only wants you to marry within your caste. Now as absurd and blatantly casteist as it sounds, this is how all marriages in India work, on the basis of caste. These people might look funny but this is the real thinking of UC Indians pic.twitter.com/vEXf9gMNrc — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) October 8, 2021

Many people complained about Indians not inventing anything new in tech sector. Here is the answer to all the haters. “Jodable- Same-caste boy/girl friend” app is as Indian as it can get. Cutting edge invention bringing tradition and technology together. https://t.co/rP0cOsF7lI — Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) October 8, 2021

This Jodable has to be a troll app right? The FAQs are unbelievable pic.twitter.com/s4VdOzToxU — peeleraja (@peeleraja) October 9, 2021

that “jodable” basically is your parents masquerading as app, so mock it here, but first fight casteism at home, those ‘caring’ & ‘cuteness’ surrounding guardianship is the oldest form of UC socialisation & imposing supremacy — ᴘʀᴏꜰ ᴄᴏɴᴠᴇʀꜱᴇ (@ProfConverse) October 9, 2021

Hey @GooglePlay - How does garbage like this get approved? A dating app where the phone vibrates if the match is from the same caste? Why are you encouraging social segregation? https://t.co/SkoKYXPCMv — Vimoh ⚡ (@vimoh) October 8, 2021

Oh dear lord!



But then, I don’t think I’m surprised with such garbage. “Jodable” indeed 😶 pic.twitter.com/6N0nmNfbjG — श्रेया | Shreya (@iconohclast) October 9, 2021

who needs tinder when you have jodable 🤗 https://t.co/950oOEk5ld — basilisk (@basikally) October 9, 2021

"say no to dating" said one of their posts. I think it should be the tagline of the 'to do' app. 😂 — Unparliamentary word (@Subhashitani1) October 8, 2021

How on earth is this garbage even funded. It’s a tragic statement on the spineless lack of autonomy that dominant caste people would be so afraid to challenge brahminical patriarchal norms that they would download an endogamy app it just absurd. #pleasemakethepainstop https://t.co/iF8xYeOjVm — Dalit Diva (@dalitdiva) October 9, 2021

Wokest of the woke households follow this strictly. Am surprised that people are acting surprised seeing this.. https://t.co/9lhDKIJ2jk — Apeksha (@apekshabesekar) October 8, 2021

Well well well, looks like we finally have the answer to what would happen if we had Tinder in 13th century India. Hehe. Yeah, that's how far behind we have fallen.