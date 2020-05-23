Amid the fear of contracting coronavirus, a Mumbai cop has been selflessly cremating unclaimed bodies.

This cop is Police Naik Sandhya Shilavant of Shahu Nagar Police Station who works as an accidental death register (ADR) Karkun. Her job is to investigate accidental death cases, find the identity and then dispose off the bodies.

According to reports, this Police officer performed the last rites of four people out of which one was tested positive for COVID-19. Describing this event, she added,

Our police station staff went to the Bhoiwada crematorium where the BM staffers brought all the four bodies from the Sion Hospital and we stayed there till the final rites are conducted. I returned only after the crematorium authorities gave us receipts about the cremation.

This selfless act was also lauded by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Twitter too praised this courageous officer.

These officers makes whole Maharashtra proud of this state and it's people.

Shilavant is the mother of a 13-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. She has disposed off 20 unclaimed bodies in the last two years.