Questions follow women like a shadow. Those stares from squinting eyes preparing to bombard you with a truckload of questions the moment they set their gaze on you.
Worse is when women go out hunting for a house which is a basic need. And the fact that they think women are answerable to all these questions irks to the core.
A 31-year-old woman and journalist @KarnikaKohli penned down her struggles while house hunting and the tweets strike a chord with every girl who's been there, done that.
few things I was asked by landlords in the last 2 days while house hunting:
The questions are honestly exasperating and exhausting.
Yeah because the moment a woman gets married, she earns a degree in management skills, right?
1) isn't it difficult for you to manage because you are unmarried?
A woman who pays her own bills deals with people herself. Period.
2) I want to talk to your father first. (I am 31 btw and have been financially independent for a decade)
But the political ideology isn't gonna affect the rent, will it?
3) why do you work for places like scroll and wire?
The Baghban-policing will never stop in this country. SMH.
4) why dont you live with your parents? unko bura lagta hoga na?
Marrying someone just to impress the landlord? Terrible idea.
5) why dont you want to get married? we will give to couple
Nobody wants to know your parenting style, honestly.
6) I would never let my daughter live on her own
No husband, no house? K Den. Bye.
Another one.— Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022
As long as the rent is paid on time and the walls of the house are untouched, no landlord has any business with the personal life of a tenant. How tough is that to understand?