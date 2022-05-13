Questions follow women like a shadow. Those stares from squinting eyes preparing to bombard you with a truckload of questions the moment they set their gaze on you. 

Worse is when women go out hunting for a house which is a basic need. And the fact that they think women are answerable to all these questions irks to the core.

A 31-year-old woman and journalist @KarnikaKohli penned down her struggles while house hunting and the tweets strike a chord with every girl who's been there, done that.

The questions are honestly exasperating and exhausting. 

Yeah because the moment a woman gets married, she earns a degree in management skills, right?

A woman who pays her own bills deals with people herself. Period. 

But the political ideology isn't gonna affect the rent, will it?

The Baghban-policing will never stop in this country. SMH.

Marrying someone just to impress the landlord? Terrible idea. 

Nobody wants to know your parenting style, honestly. 

No husband, no house? K Den. Bye.

As long as the rent is paid on time and the walls of the house are untouched, no landlord has any business with the personal life of a tenant. How tough is that to understand?