Questions follow women like a shadow. Those stares from squinting eyes preparing to bombard you with a truckload of questions the moment they set their gaze on you.

Worse is when women go out hunting for a house which is a basic need. And the fact that they think women are answerable to all these questions irks to the core.

A 31-year-old woman and journalist @KarnikaKohli penned down her struggles while house hunting and the tweets strike a chord with every girl who's been there, done that.

#thread



few things I was asked by landlords in the last 2 days while house hunting:



1/n — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022

The questions are honestly exasperating and exhausting.

Yeah because the moment a woman gets married, she earns a degree in management skills, right?

1) isn't it difficult for you to manage because you are unmarried?



2/n pic.twitter.com/axATqrEpKA — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022

A woman who pays her own bills deals with people herself. Period.

2) I want to talk to your father first. (I am 31 btw and have been financially independent for a decade)



3/n pic.twitter.com/84iQKz9jTo — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022

But the political ideology isn't gonna affect the rent, will it?

3) why do you work for places like scroll and wire?



4/n pic.twitter.com/RMSyucl11j — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022

The Baghban-policing will never stop in this country. SMH.

4) why dont you live with your parents? unko bura lagta hoga na?



5/n pic.twitter.com/6rqMbbLe4K — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022

Marrying someone just to impress the landlord? Terrible idea.

5) why dont you want to get married? we will give to couple



6/n pic.twitter.com/IFrobUkAH9 — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022

Nobody wants to know your parenting style, honestly.

6) I would never let my daughter live on her own



7/n pic.twitter.com/vNLMInyYjQ — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022

No husband, no house? K Den. Bye.

Another one.



I clearly have no value unless I can get a man to live with me. pic.twitter.com/pp5UIEnsQh — Karnika (@KarnikaKohli) May 10, 2022

As long as the rent is paid on time and the walls of the house are untouched, no landlord has any business with the personal life of a tenant. How tough is that to understand?