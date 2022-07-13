Women are nonchalantly associated with unnecessary cribbing and anger. The world keeps telling us how we're fussy, with our emotions misplaced. But, we live in a man's world, where we're expected to do most work without even being asked to, as if our duties are assigned at birth. As people who have to keep it together all the time, it's normal to break a little every once in a while.

A Twitter user, @IshmeetNagal, shared an observation of a similar scenario around her. She wrote about her landlady, whose family includes her husband and two-grown sons. They've rented the upper floors of the house. The landlady is responsible for all the household chores (obviously), which do not actually confine to the house. And they also have a pet dog, who's only taken care of by the lady.

The thing here is, it's not surprising, sadly it is something that we notice on a daily basis and are so used to, that we tend to ignore it. We keep seeing our mothers cook multiple fresh meals every day, only to end up eating food that they ultimately have to microwave. Hell, our society treats wives as people who will come and take care of the man (the son). As if, taking care is the ultimate job for all women.

She then added, that the landlady is constantly irritated while talking to people, even when she is not actually angry at them. Of course, when we come across women placing their anger on something, it's considered vain. While a man shouting for no purpose is authoritative. Imagine living this life on a loop, you'll be exhausted by the idea of it.

The 'female species' is considered too sensitive to deal with emotions like anger. But guess who carries all the emotional burden of a family? Duh.

Women could be working non-stop to keep a house, and a family in place, but even that's not considered enough. Our mothers are not wrong when they tell us that it's the most thankless job ever, because it is. You put in hours, and they're not even counted. Now imagine doing all of it, without even the tiniest bit of respect.

In case of the landlady, she's quite literally managing multiple lives, of course she's angry. Honestly, it's a big deal how women keep it together, even after the emotional and physical exhaustion that life is. Bottling it up for years is all we're left with, so what if it comes out sometime. Are we supposed to feel sorry?

Definitely, when we tell people about these brutal routines that our mothers have to manage, the next generation of women are expected to take the load. It's never about dividing labour equally between men and women.

Work is taken off a woman's plate to land up in another woman's plate. It's a vicious cycle.