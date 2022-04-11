One of the many consequences of patriarchy is how little women are truly heard and given autonomy over their own bodies. It often shows when doctors trivialize issues regarding women's reproductive health and this Twitter thread by Dr. Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald talks about something along the same lines.

Dr. Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald talks about an unfortunate and discomforting result of delivering a baby known as prolapse. When a woman's pelvic floor muscles, tissues and ligaments weaken and stretch, it can result in organs dropping out of their normal position. Yep. You read that right.

But mainly, her tweet talks about the lack of education and awareness around the topic, and how women are often dismissed when they do discuss symptoms associated with prolapse.

To all of the women coming to my office understandably enraged that nobody told them their vaginas could fall out from having babies: I am so sorry that for so long the patriarchy was scared of what you would do with that information. — Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald MD, FACOG (@jfitzgeraldMD) April 9, 2022

It isn’t hard for patients to grasp the concept that there is no easy, risk-free way to have a baby or to age! But just as we can counsel about risks of cesarean we can educate on outcomes of vaginal delivery without it being rooted in fear. It can simply be educational. — Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald MD, FACOG (@jfitzgeraldMD) April 9, 2022

Long story long, my personal and professional opinion is that choosing to withhold education to women on the common existence of pelvic floor conditions like POP because “they’re going to have babies and age anyway” is paternalistic. Trust women with their bodies always! — Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald MD, FACOG (@jfitzgeraldMD) April 9, 2022

And here is my entire thread on the subject. So many think that education about prolapse is rooted in vaginal delivery vs. c-section—but it is not. It is simply empowering information. https://t.co/IXhM0xOozF — Jocelyn J. Fitzgerald MD, FACOG (@jfitzgeraldMD) April 10, 2022

Here are some things that other Twitter users added to Fitzgerald's thread. So many people have talked about not being taken seriously or heard out, it's sad TBH.

Now do rectocele. People who think women can just birth a baby and then get back to work have clearly never had a baby. — Hon. Wendy E.N Thomas (@WendyENThomas) April 10, 2022

I had an episiotomy performed on me without my consent in 1998. When I was told I was being stitched, I asked how many stitches. Her answer (obstetrician) was 'one continuous stitch'. I took one year to heal and my 'seat' (as I say!) has never been right since. — Catherine Bockett (@CatherineBocke1) April 10, 2022

Please either call us women or just say “people/individuals with uteruses” as a more inclusive term for men who may have them and may end up deciding to get pregnant someday, if they choose.

“Females” is disrespectful. Otherwise, yes to the rest of your statement — Cara 🩸🦷💖💛💙 (@CaraBearScare) April 10, 2022

Found out my mom was "popping" her bladder back "in place" for 25 years. First doctor she spoke to about it simply said "That happens sometimes to mothers" like it's just one of the things we must accept.



First female OBGYN she had in her life & she was in surgery in 2 weeks. — Eryn (@Leighbra) April 10, 2022

I’m sure plenty of women have researched it, unfortunately the out dated thinking of Drs who stop you and say ‘what if you want kids?’ ‘What if you want more kids’ ‘we need to ask your husband’ and refuse to let people have one — Amy Kate 🌙✨ (@amykateart) April 10, 2022

am I the only one who decided learning on my own was a good idea? don't rely on someone else to tell you, read, be curious, go look for the information. — Amanda Young (@AmandaC_Young) April 10, 2022

I have two friends whose lives have been ruined because someone tried to fix the prolapse with mesh made by Johnson and Johnson. One is in constant pain she can’t sit. She can’t drive. I think she might be now addicted to pain medication that doesn’t control the horrible pain 1/2 — Jmc62 (@Jmc622) April 9, 2022

I wish they'd just remove all my stuff. 3 kids almost graduating high school and I still get "you're too young" and "does your husband agree?" I'll never get married... not any guys choice what i want with my body. — Weary Heathen (@WearyHeathen) April 10, 2022

Im sorry what? Lol… as a man, not even one that’s particularly enlightened in some of these matters, this shit just sounds so fucked to me that your husbands thoughts are prioritised to an extent that your options do not matter… is this genuinely wide spread? — Mcloving (@castrocasam) April 10, 2022

Thank you. I'm 47, mother of 5. Had my first at 18, my last at 40. I put Baby 2 up for adoption, asked them to tie my tubes after Baby 3 was born when I was 21. Male docs refused. I'm scheduled for a hysterectomy & bladder sling in 6 wks. Finally. Trust women. — YerrMom (@SusieHomeFaker) April 10, 2022

This is literally happening to me. I have a doctor’s appointment on Monday due to vaginal prolapse. I am middle aged and I had no idea this could happen. — Liberal Nerd (@LiberalNerd1) April 10, 2022

Isn't it strange that women are asked to double check with their husbands before making decisions about their own bodies?