There's no doubt that most women in our country refrain from asking or demanding things, especially in their tender teen years. We all have been there when we couldn't demand anything because log kya kahenge ya kya sochenge. However, with time, we all realized the importance of raising our voices.

Gulshan, a Delhi-based media student who goes by the username @ityade, recently took to her social media account and wrote a beautiful message for all young girls in a series of threads.

She advised these young girls to make asking or demanding things a habit. She wrote:

A lot of time we are hesitant to ask for things in public because we don't want to cause inconvenience to people around us.

She also talked about how the girls don't have the confidence to function in public spaces, like men, when they grow a little older.

We are often so "protected" that we don't have the space to explore the outside and develop that confidence. If someone is cutting in the queue tell them to join from the back.

Needless to mention, her on-point thread was praised by the netizens and this is what they had to say:

This whole thread is so important good god the social anxiety we accumulate in our 20s after not being able to demand things as teens is unreal. I love the queue example bc so many times I want to say smth which I don’t — shayay (@socksbiteshuman) April 20, 2022

Still struggling with it cause parents be reinforcing this stuff of not being an inconvenience. — Spoof (@spooftastic) April 20, 2022

As a guy, I can relate to this as wel — Inmessionante2.0 (@Inmessionante32) April 20, 2022

Took me sooo many years to be able to ask without hesitation. Still have it sometimes 🙂 https://t.co/nudELzDbb1 — sed gal fluffle 🌵 (@thokkath0takura) April 20, 2022

It is so important to learn to occupy space in a world with other people, esp in public places. Especially if you’re surrounded by people who’ve had more social/financial privilege than you. And it’s scary and difficult but it’s so important https://t.co/l0qJFiW2gd — shayay (@socksbiteshuman) April 20, 2022

Learning it the hard way as an adult woman :') https://t.co/hHm0zxovJb — Apurva (@AnnoyedSingh) April 20, 2022

You can check the entire thread here:

Girls, it is important to be independent and speak for yourself because no one else will.