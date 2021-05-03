Everywhere we look, we see differences. Differences in wealth, power, class and gender. The bias is so deeply ingrained in our society. When it comes to gender, it’s no secret that the branding world has been awash with issues of sexism. Like blue is for boys and pink is for girls. It might be for design purposes, but the sexism continues to get passed on to new generation and products.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a picture of two different mask packagings. One labelled as surgical mask is packed in blue box while the other labelled as ladies face mask is packed in pink box.

Ah yes, the two genders: surgeons and ladies pic.twitter.com/OoBeeQST7u — Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) May 2, 2021

Netizens are finding a lot of problems in this packaging because we are living in 2021 and it's just not acceptable.

The point she's making is that they could've just made them two sizes instead of 'standard' and 'ladies' — Jenny Pewsey 💙 (@Jenny_Pewsey) May 2, 2021

Two things:



I hate the default male used the represent the surgeon. For crying out loud it's 2021.



I hate the colour clichés. Pink? Seriously? Argh.



But do they actually fit women's face better?



Ok, that was 3 things. — Claire - Wash Your Hands (@1QuietBatPerson) May 2, 2021

Argh!! First, i *hate* the word "ladies," and this distinction is unnecessary and kind of insulting, but so is the word "ladies." — Laura Ingraham's Adam's Apple (@AdamsIngrahams) May 2, 2021

It’s 2021 why are we still doing this shit? https://t.co/XdLXY8Lm0i — hay (@blazedandlost) May 3, 2021

Thank God. I’ve gone this whole pandemic without a mask especially made for my lady face. https://t.co/LwfPPRWpCb — KENNY (@kenny_mn96) May 3, 2021

How ladies become a size??

*LOL* https://t.co/5vPf6uUWm6 — Uda Vaksin, tetap Pakai Masker (@menurgumilar) May 2, 2021

i agree!! i shouldn't be made to study surgery. i'm a lady. https://t.co/3zOgK5XFMi — minister for hating izzie stevens (@gothtallaght) May 2, 2021

And people says sexism isn't a thing 🙄 https://t.co/F8U2zw27Cc — Rikke Bergmann (@booknerd1991) May 2, 2021

🙄 what year is it again? https://t.co/bwgMvH23gt — Xiao Hu (@realirishberlin) May 2, 2021

That is so ridiculous! Seriously!?! Why not just put the sizes instead?

And the pink box has less masks in it, I guess they are also the same price? 😡 https://t.co/2JNby5gceP — M_Jee ❤️🎬🇨🇦 (@M_Jee) May 3, 2021

This is hilarious but also.... Those are two different filtration rates one being basic home and the other being high filter surgical cert. Sooooo... There's probably a home one for men/larger faced people too. There's probably not a smaller surgical tho. Which is bullshit. https://t.co/sXjyv2n62k — The Masked Concha (@grittyyas) May 2, 2021

Can we please put an end to this unnecessary bias which further exaggerates our differences more than is necessary?