Everywhere we look, we see differences. Differences in wealth, power, class and gender. The bias is so deeply ingrained in our society. When it comes to gender, it’s no secret that the branding world has been awash with issues of sexism. Like blue is for boys and pink is for girls. It might be for design purposes, but the sexism continues to get passed on to new generation and products.
Recently, a Twitter user posted a picture of two different mask packagings. One labelled as surgical mask is packed in blue box while the other labelled as ladies face mask is packed in pink box.
Netizens are finding a lot of problems in this packaging because we are living in 2021 and it's just not acceptable.
Two things:— Claire - Wash Your Hands (@1QuietBatPerson) May 2, 2021
I hate the default male used the represent the surgeon. For crying out loud it's 2021.
I hate the colour clichés. Pink? Seriously? Argh.
But do they actually fit women's face better?
Argh!! First, i *hate* the word "ladies," and this distinction is unnecessary and kind of insulting, but so is the word "ladies."— Laura Ingraham's Adam's Apple (@AdamsIngrahams) May 2, 2021
It’s 2021 why are we still doing this shit? https://t.co/XdLXY8Lm0i— hay (@blazedandlost) May 3, 2021
How ladies become a size??— Uda Vaksin, tetap Pakai Masker (@menurgumilar) May 2, 2021
i agree!! i shouldn't be made to study surgery. i'm a lady. https://t.co/3zOgK5XFMi— minister for hating izzie stevens (@gothtallaght) May 2, 2021
And people says sexism isn't a thing 🙄 https://t.co/F8U2zw27Cc— Rikke Bergmann (@booknerd1991) May 2, 2021
🙄 what year is it again? https://t.co/bwgMvH23gt— Xiao Hu (@realirishberlin) May 2, 2021
This is hilarious but also.... Those are two different filtration rates one being basic home and the other being high filter surgical cert. Sooooo... There's probably a home one for men/larger faced people too. There's probably not a smaller surgical tho. Which is bullshit. https://t.co/sXjyv2n62k— The Masked Concha (@grittyyas) May 2, 2021
Can we please put an end to this unnecessary bias which further exaggerates our differences more than is necessary?