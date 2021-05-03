Everywhere we look, we see differences. Differences in wealth, power, class and gender. The bias is so deeply ingrained in our society. When it comes to gender, it’s no secret that the branding world has been awash with issues of sexism. Like blue is for boys and pink is for girls. It might be for design purposes, but the sexism continues to get passed on to new generation and products.

Recently, a Twitter user posted a picture of two different mask packagings. One labelled as surgical mask is packed in blue box while the other labelled as ladies face mask is packed in pink box.

Netizens are finding a lot of problems in this packaging because we are living in 2021 and it's just not acceptable.

Can we please put an end to this unnecessary bias which further exaggerates our differences more than is necessary?