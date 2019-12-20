On Tuesday, the UK House of Commons hosted two tiny guests who lit up the swearing-in ceremony at Whitehall Community Center. The tiny daughters of Labour MP Stella Creasy and Conservative MP and minister Kemi Badenoch were seen strapped to their moms as they took their oaths.

Their newborn babies can be seen strapped to their chests as their moms take an oath or solemn affirmation of allegiance to the Crown.



The two ministers who were on maternity leave were asked to appear for the swearing-in, in order to receive their salaries and become a part of debates. So they decided to bring their babies along, resulting in these adorable pictures!

Another MP Afzal Khan took his oath in Urdu to honour his father who served in the British Indian Army.