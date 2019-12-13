"These boots are made for walking And that's just what they'll do One of these days these boots Are gonna walk all over you Yeah!"

Oh yes, no matter how old a song is, there is one for every occasion. And this one by Nancy Sinatra calls out to me when it’s time for the Winter Arsenal to make its way to my wardrobe!

Winter is here!

It’s a time when you can be pardoned for the brightest colours and dowdiest and outlandish ensembles because winter is all about festive cheer and some holiday magic.

It is also when the fashion aficionados announce what’s trending for the world to catch up on. Boots are an integral and versatile element of any winter ensemble. They are both functional and a fashion statement and they never go out of style.

So without further ado, let’s hit the gravel with our top 5 must-have boots.

1. Combat Boots

If you loved the grunge era, then these are just the right boots. These no-nonsense boots can give an edge to any outfit. Be a fashion outlaw, or rock that pretty floral dress. From lace-up leather, ankle-length suede, snake print faux leather, these bad booties are definitely a style statement.

2. Chelsea Boots

Every wardrobe needs a pair of everyday, contemporary, yet elegant go-to boots. Quick Fact: Although these boots were a rage in the ‘50s and ‘60s, they actually date back to 1851 when they were first tailor-made for Queen Victoria. Ain’t that cool? The ‘Blue-blooded Boot’. These boots are certainly no ‘Plain Janes’ as embellishments, lug soles and more give it a lot of panache.

3. Western Boots

Popularly called the Cowboy boots, this season is all about revisiting the Wild Wild West. Get ready to be dolled up with fringes, motifs, embroideries, textures, and two-toned colours.

4. Knee –High Boots

Fitted or slouchy, these offer a sleek fit to every outfit from jeans to short skirts. From flat riding boots, vintage lace-ups to the ‘70s platform heels, there is something seductive and over-powering about these boots, and they have quite the cult following.

5. Stiletto Heel Boots

From ankle-length boots and vintage high-ankle lace-up boots to knee-high boots, these skinny heels can look good on any type of boots. Perfect for a night out, they definitely lend you the oomph factor.

Boots are best when they outlast the night and still feel comfortable. Whatever your style quotient may be, don’t forget to consider these hot trends that will amp up the ‘booty’ meter across the globe: Animal prints especially snake and leopard, fringes, buckles and studs, platform heels and white boots.