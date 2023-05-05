Our world loves giving advice to women. They’ve been doing so for centuries. From ‘telling’ us what we should wear to ‘guiding’ us on how we should be, our society is in one-sided love with the idea of women having no agency of their own. In the 21st century, these norms are paraded as saintly (unsolicited) advice FOR women.

You see, our bodies are very “precious”, and the male gaze is instinctual, albeit problematic. So naturally, one thinks the more women’s bodies are covered, the better. But more on that later.

Let’s look at those unsolicited pieces of advice, which are often masqueraded as being FOR women but are actually blatantly sexist and incredibly annoying.

1. “Don’t wear revealing clothes”

Coz ache ghar ki ladkiyaan…

2. “Tumhari bra strap dikh rahi hai”

Oh, the blasphemy!

3. “You’re too hairy. You should get waxed”

4. “You’ve put on too much make-up. Girls look much better without it

RUN.

5. “Sit properly”

Meanwhile:

6. “Good girls don’t smoke…”

7. “They also don’t drink alcohol”

8. “Get married now. It’s getting too late”

9. “You’re married? Great! Khush khabri kab suna rahi ho fir?”

10. “Women look prettier in long hair. Don’t cut them short!”

11. “You’re married now! You should prioritize your family before your career”

‘Be flexible, yaar!’

12. “Don’t be so outgoing”

13. “Don’t be that ‘feminist’ type”

Feminism – The most misunderstood word of our times.

14. “Don’t be over-friendly with boys!”

15. “Don’t talk so loudly. Speak like a lady”

‘And don’t have opinion, please!’

16. “You’ve put on so much weight. Gym kyun nahi join kar leti?”

While expecting us to do this:

17. “Every girl should know how to cook”

*EVERYONE should know how to cook.

Back off, please!