Disclaimer: This article contains racism and physical violence against Indians in the US.

We desis visit to foreign countries for higher studies, earning livelihood, and most of us settle there with our family/partners. However, it doesn't come as easy as it sounds. There are many incidents where Indians have been subjected to racism in the West. Even global icon Priyanka Chopra was called 'brownie', 'curry', and things like 'go back on the elephant you came on' when she was studying in the US.

And such racist attacks still continues in the West. We have a proof. A shocking video of four Indians being attacked by an American woman in Texas has sent shock waves on the internet.

The video posted by @davenewworld_2 reads, "the incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner." The viral clip shows the American passing racist remarks against Indian women and even smacking them at times. "You curry-assed persons are ruining this nation," she says. When the Indians ask her about why did she walk up to them uninvited, the woman, identified as Esmeralda Upton, can be seen screaming at them saying, "Because I hate you f**king Indians, that's why."

She adds:

Everywhere I f**king go, you Indians are f**king everywhere. If life is so great in India why are you here?

- Esmeralda Upton

Not just that, the American woman also threatens them to stop recording the video.

Watch the video here:

A racist woman in Texas harasses a group of Indian people just for having accents.



This behavior is absolutely repulsive. pic.twitter.com/ZvX3mdQ6Wm — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 25, 2022

Here's how netizens are reacting to the clip:

This is one of those things that is hard to actually believe happens until you see it in action. Just people being truly horrible. Why be this way? What’s to be gained? Yeesh. https://t.co/Rh2nSpzUbb — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) August 26, 2022

'everywhere I go you f******* Indians are everywhere'

Vile. So much hatred. https://t.co/sCBsx6tbSM — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) August 26, 2022

Wonder if she woke up that morning and said to herself "Y'know...I think I'd like to go to prison for a little while." https://t.co/CjJn3ykAo1 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 26, 2022

This is near where I live. This xenophobic, racist abuse is terrible.



I feel for these Indian women. Like many immigrants they are treated as outcasts in their own country.💔



I also feel for this woman. In this moment, she's ruined her own life. #RacistHate #Xenophobia https://t.co/hLBQIAZJcn — Sam Won / 원영삼 (@SamObiWon) August 26, 2022

Her name is Esmi Upton. What a charmer. She has reportedly deleted all her social media accounts. https://t.co/vAdncRFJqF — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 26, 2022

The racist Plano lady has thankfully been arrested & this is a PSA for those who don’t know but it is truly possibly to go about your day without feeling the need to approach, harasses, assault and/or speak to anyone you don’t know. Millions of Americans do it everyday. Try it. https://t.co/5zc9bmL68z — Meredith Lee (@meralee727) August 25, 2022

As a proud Mexican American, I am disgusted by the behavior of Esmi Armendarez Upton of Plano, TX. Her racism is not tolerated whatsoever in our culture. Our ancestors were once immigrants. I am pleased to hear she has been arrested. https://t.co/BzgpLxyxcj — Jose 🗳 (@floresjrlira) August 25, 2022

To Esmi Armendarez Upton, as an American your words and actions have consequences. Indians and Desis come to the United States for various reasons, whether for career advancement, family ties, or as you said, to better their lives. The same reasons your family may have had. https://t.co/OkNe0I2A9r — They See Blue - DMV (@DMV_TheySeeBlue) August 26, 2022

I’m so repulsed. Also, if this lady is a gun owner, she needs to have her rights to a gun taken away. Fuming. #VeryAsian https://t.co/rsNbmVQpKn — #VeryAsian Michelle (@MichelleLiTV) August 25, 2022

More important than the racist harassment, she threatens to pull a gun and shoot the victims. If she's not made an example, this will get worse. https://t.co/waIbKWNZaz — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) August 25, 2022

Reportedly, Upton is a realtor for California Federal Bank and a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano.

This racist attacking these innocent women is Esmi Upton of Plano, Texas. Full name: Esmeralda Armendarez-Upton, she is a realtor for California Federal Bank. She is a parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano, TX.



She wants to be famous for all the wrong reasons. pic.twitter.com/psYfOQpNW0 — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) August 25, 2022

As per the Times of India, one of the victims, Rani Banerjee, shared her experience on social media.

I have lived in DFW (Dallas Fort Worth area) for 29 years and never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life. Can't believe this is what America has become.

- Rani Banerjee

Meanwhile, Esmeralda Upton, the abuser was arrested by the police on Thursday. The official Twitter handle of Plano Police (Texas) shared the news on the platform. As per the tweet, Upton has been charged with assault, bodily injury, and terroristic threats. She is being held on a total bond amount of USD 10,000.

ASSAULT ARREST

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000. A jail photo is attached. pic.twitter.com/cEj9RwWdt1 — Plano Police (Texas) (@PlanoPoliceDept) August 25, 2022

What on earth did she have in the breakfast that day? A drink full of hatred? A**hole!