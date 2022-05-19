God forbid you decide to groove a little as a woman. God forbid.

You immediately become an "attention seeker". On a good day. On a bad day, you are an attention seeker who must be sent to the police.

This is exactly what happened when a woman was seen dancing in a public place in Islamabad. The person, who had no problem making a video of a woman simply minding her own business, can be heard saying "Police ko call karna yaar".

It doesn't stop there, the video is then uploaded on Twitter and the police are tagged so that they can take necessary action.

This is the point we have reached.

⚠️🔴 A girl doing pole dance at I-8 Markaz, Islamabad - Where is the management? CC: @dcislamabad pic.twitter.com/evcRLg9iSz — Showbiz & News (@ShowbizAndNewz) May 16, 2022

Now, everyone knows what all things men are allowed to do in public without being called out once.

They are peeing, eve-teasing - doing all sorts of stuff and no one bats an eyelid. But when it comes to a woman, something as harmless as a little dancing becomes a sin.

The same was pointed out by some Twitter users.

I mean... Men can whip their dicks out and pee in public but a fully clothed woman can't even dance? Ya ok https://t.co/Hy9miaczhS — Objection, hearsay🐾 (@Lanaschild_) May 17, 2022

men in this country come out on the street and dance every other day to celebrate the slightest of victories- whether it be cricket or politics.And somehow a woman vibing is the epitome of obscenity lmao https://t.co/ikVSufTT5T — dee (@filterdee) May 19, 2022

What is exactly wrong here?

She's in her zone. Having a good time.

Don't see you uploading videos of men flashing their dicks to girls? https://t.co/tKv9nOCvwC — Talee boy.. (@TaleeInsaan) May 19, 2022

SHE'S JUST VIBING. LET HER BE. https://t.co/xSg9KGEV5c — Nahal Hashir (@honeybeebumblin) May 19, 2022

Pakistan is such a fucked up place man. How could you have any sort of problem with this. She just seems to be very happy. https://t.co/L7LEeXqdJa — Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) May 19, 2022

Let the woman live her life ffs https://t.co/FulYcUGzlA — urooji (@roojacat) May 19, 2022

Uska dil kr raha hoga bhai.

Bdw video without consent is a crime. 🤧 https://t.co/d1TvqBv6jg — 🌹 (@ranaayyyyy) May 19, 2022

Let her do whatever she wants. Btw who are you to film her? https://t.co/tjXPwvOl69 — MUGHASH (@KhalidMughash) May 18, 2022

Couldn't find a single thing problematic except for the account itself. https://t.co/OezJ1ARmdg — Vehampire (@PakistaniRobot) May 18, 2022

Some people went as far as saying that she is "mentally unstable". That's offensive not only to her but also to people who actually have mental illnesses. You can't go around labeling people as "unstable" for dancing.

What a world to live in!