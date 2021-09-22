There a lot a vagina has to undergo during menstruation, sexual intercourse, childbirth and everything else in between. All we could ask for our high-spirited member down there, is a bit of comfort.

And that's exactly what prompted my curiosity to learn what's the buzz around vaginal steaming.

Nope, it's not claimed to be as uncomfortable as it might sound.

Vaginal steaming, also known as V-steaming or yoni steaming, is the process of exposing the vagina to steam with the intention to cleanse and restore its health.

The therapy made it into the news when a celebrity claimed a variety of benefits, right from relieving period discomfort to improving fertility. Although, it's an age-old natural remedy.

A while ago, US model Chrissy Teigen also shared a post of herself undergoing the procedure.

How would you get started?

The technique is straightforward- you just sit or squat over a container of herb-infused steam that is directed to your vagina. Herbs like Basil, mugwort, rosemary, and wormwood are all possible options. These herbs penetrating your vaginal tissues can do what a 'facial' does to your face.

Some premium spas offer the procedure at hefty charges. You can also do it at home but only if your doctor recommends it.

Although vaginal steaming is said to be a natural cure for cleansing the vagina, uterus, and the whole reproductive tract, the claims don’t stop here.

It also eases stress, depression, hemorrhoids, infections, infertility, hormone imbalances, headaches, fatigue, digestive issues and pain in general.

How safe it is?

The primary concern is that the steam might burn the sensitive vaginal tissues if it is too hot. And it goes without saying that all the equipments that are to be used must be sterilised.

Vaginal steaming may increase your risk of vaginal infection by disrupting the vaginal bacteria ecosystem. Not suggesting that some herbs can’t improve reproductive health, but there’s no proof that steaming your vaginal canal helps.

If a woman is pregnant, vaginal steaming might be risky. There is a danger of vaginal steam affecting the growing fetus.

However, it is important to note that there is no scientific proof that vaginal steaming is beneficial to any problem.

And OB-GYN Dr. Jen Gunter’s website vaguely explains how steaming herbs are supposed to gain access to your uterus through a tightly closed cervix at the end of your vagina.

Your vagina is a self-cleaning machine and doesn’t need help from a herbal steam session. Vaginal steaming may ease your cramps akin to a heating pad, but the facts of it cleaning your vagina or improving fertility are unchecked.

Please do not attempt this on your own. Consult a trained medical expert before doing anything of this sort.