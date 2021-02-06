24-year-old Nodeep (Navdeep) Kaur is a Dalit and labour rights activist, associated with the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan (MAS) union, who joined the on-going farmers' protest at the Singhu border.

And since January 12, she's been in the Karnal jail, apparently arrested for crimes she didn't commit, and allegedly assaulted while in police custody.

Originally hailing from Punjab's Muktasar district, Nodeep began working as labourer right after school, because of her family's financial conditions.

She was part of the MAS, the union that has been participating in the farmers' protests since December, in order to draw attention to the mistreatment of labourers, especially with respect to non-payment of salaries.

Initially, they reached the site with hopes that their pain too would be heard along with that of the farmers. However, they have also voiced their support for the farmers against the new agri laws and are ensuring the participation of laborers in farmer protest. — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 21, 2021

Allegedly, she was fired from her job with a private firm in Kundli, without pay, because she decided to participate in the protest.

In a video shared by poet Rupi Kaur, Nodeep can be seen talking about how farmers and labourers need to join hands and fight against the privatisation of lands and factories.

on january 12—haryana police abducted nodeep kaur from her tent at singhu protest. since then she has been beaten & sexually assaulted while under police custody.



nodeep is 23 yold punjabi dalit woman & trade union activist who has been bravely speaking up about the protests. pic.twitter.com/XvN6TJwKj8 — rupi kaur (@rupikaur_) January 31, 2021

According to Nodeep's sister, Ph.D. student Rajvir Kaur, Nodeep was arrested late at night, and initially, her family was not provided any information about where the police had taken her.

Then she started helping other laborers. We are going to Karnal Jail to provide her clothes.”Rajvir said, ”They have filed a case alleging that she keeps 40 men with her to extort money. If they knew this then why women police officials were not there?” — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 21, 2021

It was much later that Rajvir was informed that Nodeep is being held at the Karnal jail. When she met her, she realized that Nodeep had been assaulted in police custody. On February 2, her bail request was denied.

I met her (Nodeep) on January 13 only and realised she has been subjected to police violence, including assault on her genitals that can be termed sexual violence... They (Police) accuse her of extortions. I ask, will extortion be for mere Rs 5,000? Will extortion be done by holding a protest? They have accused her under 307 IPC? The policeman is giving interviews saying Nodeep Kaur of Punjab is extorting money for labourers. These are all fake charges. They are framing her as if my sister attacked the police station. She was the one who was beaten and dragged from there.

- Rajvir Kaur to SabRang

After almost a month of her arrest, the case is slowly gaining attention on social media, though the national media has still been largely silent about her arrest.

While international celebrities talk about Indian Farmers protest, we must talk about Nodeep Kaur. Nodeep is a 24-year-old Dalit Union and labour activist who has been under arrest for 20 days and has been allegedly sexually assaulted in prison and denied bail.#ReleaseNodeepKaur — Sankul (@sankul333) February 3, 2021

Has no mainstream news organisation covered the arrest of Nodeep Kaur, a 24-year-old Dalit woman and trade union activist arrested by the Haryana Police on Jan 12? — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) January 18, 2021

Nodeep Kaur championed the cause of Dalit industrial workers and understood the common class interests of workers and peasants. She was picked up by the cops and has been subjected to physical and sexual violence. We must raise our voices for her release!#ReleaseNodeepKaur — Gaurav (@s0vietonion) February 3, 2021

Nodeep Kaur is an activist who was abducted by Haryana Police from her tent at the farmers protest. She has been tortured and sexually assaulted in police custody, denied medical examination and bail. #FreeNodeepKaur #ReleaseNodeepKaur #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/jCqLp9haZv — Baljinder Kaur (@Ballyjinder) February 5, 2021

Recently, author and lawyer Meena Harris, who's the niece of US VP Kamala Harris and has spoken about the farmers' protest in the past, also tweeted about the assault that Kaur had allegedly been subjected to in police custody.

“Don't tell me to stay out of your affairs. These are all of our issues.” ✊🏽 #ReleaseNodeepKaur https://t.co/HDjdzCmcws — Bal Brach (@BalBrach) February 5, 2021

A petition has also been started on Change.org, demanding Nodeep's release.

Her case is constantly gaining attention, with #ReleaseNodeepKaur even trending on Twitter. But, as of now, she continues to be jailed.