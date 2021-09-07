It's not easy for a woman to go out in the field and do her job without fear. Fear of being surrounded by perverts or indecent people. Fear of being harrassed by men.

Can we ABNORMALIZE men touching their crotch in public!!!! — Shnya (@sshnyaa) June 3, 2021

Recently a female journalist, Aishwarya S Iyer, took to Twitter to talk about her experience of reporting from the field where men wouldn't stop with their indecency. From touching their crotch every fucking time to disrespecting women, she expressed anger on indecent things men do in public spaces.

Noting her experience at the Kisan Mahapanchayat, she wrote how men wouldn't stop scratching their balls or touching their scrotch even after pointing out.

1/4 Reporting on the field.



Men need to STOP touching their crotch every time a girl is around. And in the event she points it out (like I did at the Kisan Mahapanchayat), they smile and laugh. Then shamelessly stand 2 meters away and do the same damn thing again. — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) September 6, 2021

As women, we are always cautious of people who surround us in public spaces like the metro, buses, etc. A reporter's job is to go on the field and cover the news. Aishwarya further spoke about how she was crowded by men when she was entering the venue and had to pull out a selfie stick to maintain some distance.

It wasn't an ideal reporting day.



I learnt a lot, I challenged myself, but I wish I didn't have to constantly look behind and ahead and 360 degrees to see what hand, gaze or body was creepily moving towards me.

4/4 — Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) September 6, 2021

Several women related to this incident and shared similar experiences in public spaces.

This is a universal phenomena not just restricted to rural India. I faced it in a UN office in delhi a few years back! Finance officer used to keep doing it when I would go to his room. Reported it. Some people did not beleive it & others told me not to go for any work discussion — Radhika (@Radhika_7_10) September 6, 2021

I am sorry you had to go through this. I feel your pain, it's never easy for women especially on the field. Use those elbows and knees. Take care, keep fighting and continue good work. — Meghana Sastry (@MeghanaSastry) September 7, 2021

Similar experience at villages in Odisha. Went for a project post cyclone Fani & heard weird comments from women & kids, men lechering at me, crowding right behind me. Even the elderly men would stand so close that I could have easily bumped into their head if I turned around. https://t.co/0UR6gzbpdY — Indian_RedHead (@jha_neha13) September 7, 2021

Disturbs. There is so much as women we carry, there is so much that remains unvoiced. You don't see any significant signs of change either for today or tomorrow. https://t.co/Cp3idcosPs — lata (@Lata_G_Nair) September 7, 2021

Everyday reality for women who go outside home for work. Read the moronic responses of some of the men on this thread. #rapeculture https://t.co/zxL0HilrPs — Sandhya Renukamba (@sandhyarl) September 7, 2021

I have seen this ugly gesture by few men whenever they are near women. Never ignore these signs. If no one is around he might be a potential creepy/ even a [email protected] https://t.co/393zNTu6Kh — Farhan (@farhan_abul) September 7, 2021

Indian men have a long way to go in learning civic sense, they touch their crotches, urinate at every corner, stand too close to women to make them uncomfortable, basically seems they have no control over their penis, balls, or limbs.

Glad you call this out loud @iyersaishwarya! https://t.co/SFKqNOmGaU — Pooja Priyamvada (She/Her) (@SoulVersified) September 7, 2021

Unfortunately it’s an every day thing for a lot of women who chooses public transport, goes out to the market, or go out anywhere to work. You just cannot stop being cautious about your body. https://t.co/FGYj7rMJJs — Ipsita Bharali (@IpsitaBharali) September 7, 2021

Isn't this supposed to be about basic civic sense irrespective of gender?