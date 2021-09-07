It's not easy for a woman to go out in the field and do her job without fear. Fear of being surrounded by perverts or indecent people. Fear of being harrassed by men.
Can we ABNORMALIZE men touching their crotch in public!!!!— Shnya (@sshnyaa) June 3, 2021
Recently a female journalist, Aishwarya S Iyer, took to Twitter to talk about her experience of reporting from the field where men wouldn't stop with their indecency. From touching their crotch every fucking time to disrespecting women, she expressed anger on indecent things men do in public spaces.
Noting her experience at the Kisan Mahapanchayat, she wrote how men wouldn't stop scratching their balls or touching their scrotch even after pointing out.
1/4 Reporting on the field.— Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) September 6, 2021
Men need to STOP touching their crotch every time a girl is around. And in the event she points it out (like I did at the Kisan Mahapanchayat), they smile and laugh. Then shamelessly stand 2 meters away and do the same damn thing again.
As women, we are always cautious of people who surround us in public spaces like the metro, buses, etc. A reporter's job is to go on the field and cover the news. Aishwarya further spoke about how she was crowded by men when she was entering the venue and had to pull out a selfie stick to maintain some distance.
It wasn't an ideal reporting day.— Aishwarya S Iyer (@iyersaishwarya) September 6, 2021
I learnt a lot, I challenged myself, but I wish I didn't have to constantly look behind and ahead and 360 degrees to see what hand, gaze or body was creepily moving towards me.
4/4
Several women related to this incident and shared similar experiences in public spaces.
I am sorry you had to go through this. I feel your pain, it's never easy for women especially on the field. Use those elbows and knees. Take care, keep fighting and continue good work.— Meghana Sastry (@MeghanaSastry) September 7, 2021
Everyday reality for women who go outside home for work. Read the moronic responses of some of the men on this thread. #rapeculture https://t.co/zxL0HilrPs— Sandhya Renukamba (@sandhyarl) September 7, 2021
Indian men have a long way to go in learning civic sense, they touch their crotches, urinate at every corner, stand too close to women to make them uncomfortable, basically seems they have no control over their penis, balls, or limbs.— Pooja Priyamvada (She/Her) (@SoulVersified) September 7, 2021
Glad you call this out loud @iyersaishwarya! https://t.co/SFKqNOmGaU
Unfortunately it’s an every day thing for a lot of women who chooses public transport, goes out to the market, or go out anywhere to work. You just cannot stop being cautious about your body. https://t.co/FGYj7rMJJs— Ipsita Bharali (@IpsitaBharali) September 7, 2021
Isn't this supposed to be about basic civic sense irrespective of gender?