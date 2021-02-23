It's 2021 and among other things, the human race is witnessing a very dangerous trend of women thinking that they can hold positions of authority. I mean, the audacity, right? Everywhere you turn your gaze, you find a woman claiming she can do anything that a man can do. Sometimes, they say they can do it better, which is simply laughable.

So, I made a comprehensive list of things that prove women cannot be trusted with anything important. Hope this helps bringing them on their feet.

1. They can't take decisions under pressure.

Swati Mohan is a pivotal player in the effort to determine whether there was ever life on Mars. She's also an example of the progress NASA has made in reflecting the nation it represents. https://t.co/z0KaPVHgA3 — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2021

2. They can't handle responsibility.

"New Zealand drops Covid-19 restrictions after nation declared 'virus-free'



Jacinda Ardern says she ‘did a little dance’ when she heard there were no cases of coronavirus left in the country"



Congratulations! A tough, no-nonsense approach has paid off.https://t.co/eIcJnSp81v — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) June 8, 2020

3. They don't cope well when given new roles.

4. They are not organised, especially in a high-stake situation.

5. They are not quick learners.

6. They are very scared of putting themselves at risk.

7. They are too meek to stand up for themselves and others.

8. They are not good at money matters.

9. They don't know how to run a business.

Bumble CEO and Founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, has become the youngest self-made female billionaire after IPO releasehttps://t.co/SoMDjzFtAM — Gadgets 360 (@Gadgets360) February 12, 2021

10. They can be silenced very easily.

11. They are bad orators.

Not all heroes wear capes.pic.twitter.com/Orr1VrriIa — Rofl Republic (@i_the_indian_) February 8, 2021

12. They can't bring about any real change.

13. Their bravery is questionable.

14. They are not trustworthy.

15. And lastly, they are too weak. But that's common knowledge.

They need to stick to making sandwiches. Clearly.