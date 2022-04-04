One would think that textbooks and exams would contribute in building a better society, but it appears the Indian education system did not get that memo. At least, that's what it appears on the basis of this regressive question that made its way to a question paper.

In a Reddit thread, a person with the username ScurrTheMurr posted an image of a probability sum from a school textbook. The question talked about qualities a girl needs in order to get married. And these "qualities" are things such as her white complexion, dowry, manners etc.

While some netizens passed sarcastic comments, the other were quite infuriated with the math problem. And, this is what they had to say:

Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have witnessed such offensive questions in exams. In 2021, the exam paper of class 10th (CBSE) had a comprehension passage with sentences such as "emancipation of women destroyed the parents' authority over the children".

