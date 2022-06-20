desi married woman struck chords with several married women across the country. From facing casual sexism to gender discrimination on almost a daily basis, there's no doubt that being a woman in our country is not a cakewalk. Sadly, their lives get tougher once they get hitched, especially if it's a joint family. And, a recent post by amarried woman struck chords with several married women across the country.

Neeru Nagarajan, a social media user, took to her account and elaborated on how she had to seek permission for the smallest things from her former in-laws in her previous marriage. She wrote how it has contributed to her anxiety.

Sometimes I think about my previous marriage and the smallest things that used to give me anxiety. "My cousin's visiting the US, can I go meet her?" "A family member's getting married, would you come to the wedding?" Everything involved ego-stroking, begging, pleading. — Neeru Nagarajan (@poonaikaari) June 15, 2022

Too many Indian men and their families like to make all these tiny things a matter of pride. There's nothing to be proud of if you're controlling a person and stressing them out over inconsequential things. — Neeru Nagarajan (@poonaikaari) June 15, 2022

Men showing up in the comments with "men deal with pain too" "women are saying one-sided things" etc., will not be suffered. Cry me a river 🤷‍♀️ — Neeru Nagarajan (@poonaikaari) June 19, 2022

The post, which has garnered over 1200+ likes, grabbed the attention of several desi married women. There were a number of women who agreed with her sentiment.

In fact, women also shared how their in-laws controlled their lives and made them miserable. Here's what they had to say:

Tell me about it. It used to take me two days and sleepless nights to get the courage to ask MIL if I could visit my family. Now I look back and think why did I do that but I was very young at the time. Now I am an angry auntyjee so nobody dares say anything — Alia Waheed (@AliaWaheed) June 17, 2022

The 'regrets' of those initial days adjustments, just because you're a nice person, never go away. Because once you realise it was all in vain, its yourself you get angry with. "why did I let that happen to me? " is a very tough question to answer. — Ravia (@Quaintrelle21) June 17, 2022

Yes. This common practice in India to control a daughter in law. I was not allowed to meet my friends or Sister living near my home.

My father in law said, "Shadi k baad friendship nahi hoti hai". — Pratibha Singh (@Pratibha24singh) June 18, 2022

I got regularly beaten up coz I stood in the common balcony, coz my male friends came to visit me when I went to home, coz his friends praised me for my cooking and so on & so forth...the list is long. Then I left him & my mom said it's my destiny n blamed me for leaving him.🤯 — Seema Namboodiri (@SeemaNamboodir1) June 19, 2022

I've faced so much trauma and gaslighting that I didn't even know that was what was happening, until I messed up every subsequent relationship.

Of course, that also made me choose the wrong relationships😑 — punam mohandas (@PunamMohandas) June 17, 2022

Honestly, I am newly married, living in the year 2022 and yet nothing has changed. No matter how many experiences we share. It's just disappointing to know nothing's changed so far. — Vibhuti M Khurana (@Vibh_m) June 20, 2022

Mannn i even do this at my workplace. I always sound like asking for their permission rather than informing of things i have valid reason for. Trauma response or just insecurities? — chaiparathaaa (@chaiparathaaa) June 17, 2022

It's so normal in Desi families.joint family main TU multiple level of permissions.miyaan saas susar and then on day of event agar choti nand ka mood kharab hai ya uski freinds aa rehi Hain TU aap nahi ja saktay — Attiya Akram (@akram_attiya) June 16, 2022

That anxious feeling of replaying the "request" again and again in your mind, just so you sound right . And finally you ask and it leads to an argument. Such a crap feeling. — Umm Afiyah (@AizahS165) June 16, 2022

The woman gets married and uprooted from her home after 20-30 years. She is expected to immediately start loving / respecting her in-laws while constantly being criticized for every single thing she does. Life of a woman staying with in-laws is hell. Yet the cycle continues — Soumendu Gangopadhyay (@rangermax2002) June 20, 2022

Glad it’s a previous marriage now — Zeenia Shaukat (@Zeeniashaukat) June 16, 2022

It's upsetting for every woman out there, to say the least.