Imagine that you are discussing the fact that you rarely feel safe as a woman in public spaces in your own nation when someone suggests that you should monitor your own behaviour.

It is really unfortunate that some people continue to think that telling a victim to stay away from "unsafe" places will stop assaults against women.

Recently, a Twitter user described a horrific experience where she was subjected to racial harassment on the microblogging platform. She went on to recount yet another instance in which a man attempted to grab her.

I've stopped going to THAT cafe in South Delhi where two Indian bigots racially harassed me last month & yesterday a man followed me in a public park & tried to force himself on me. Should I (women) stop going to #publicplaces & lock myself (ourselves) up? — Ngurang Reena. (@NgurangReena) August 11, 2022

While the woman was expressing her worries about not feeling safe in the nation, another user tried to offer some unsolicited wisdom to her. The man remarked that she should actually quit "roaming in roads and unknown places." The user advised her to refrain from engaging in a practice that men would do without qualms.

U may avoid roaming in roads and unknown places during late nights and keep yourself in safe. We wish your safety and happy stay in India. — Sanat Kumar Paul (@SanatKumarPaul4) August 11, 2022

Naturally, the response to the Twitter thread was not well received by other users on the site, who called out the person for victim blaming. Here is how they reacted to it.

Uncle, she definitely didn't need this advice. — Srishti Jain (@Srishtijain014) August 12, 2022

Uncle she is from Arunachal Pradesh. It would help a lot to educate ourselves. I have attached a map. The red portion is Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/WfAQ7LIeSm — ಶಿಲ್ಪಶ್ರೀ ಜಗನ್ನಾಥನ್ | Shilpashree Jagannathan (@shilpajn) August 12, 2022

A few points sir .1. The lady is Indian. 2. She should be safe to go anywhere - not her problem but rather that of the miscreants and authorities who haven’t dealt with them — Vik (@KrishanVik) August 12, 2022

What do you mean by safe stay in India ? Why this casual racist behaviour ? You say you’ve lived in Bhutan . How many casually racist statements a day you made there ? — unnamed (@theunnamedtweet) August 12, 2022

Why not give this piece of advice to men? // — pswapnadip (@lawtwister) August 12, 2022

A) She's from India. B) MAKE it a safe place, do not ask us to sit at home to 'stay safe'. — Manya Ailawadi (@AilawadiManya) August 12, 2022

People like you should lock themselves in their rooms. — Maneesha Goel (@GoelManeesha) August 12, 2022

She is from India. Not a visitor. She should not have to restrict herself to stay safe. If that is the case, men should not be allowed post a certain time. Then women will feel safe in public spaces. @TheSafecityApp — ElsaMarie D'Silva (she/her) 🇮🇳 (@elsamariedsilva) August 11, 2022

Okay, so no one really needs this muft ka gyaan.