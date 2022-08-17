You'd be lying if you say women are as safe as men in our society. I mean, I am rooting for that day to come, but until then, we always need to be extra careful from the vultures we are surrounded by.

So, ladies, buckle up because this thread on how you should watch your backs and not get drugged is important. A Twitter user, Kat Abu talked about how someone drugged her drink and shared some signs and symptoms every woman should know about.

First, I am OK. I also hesitated sharing this because I don’t want it to seem like I’m trying to get sympathy or attention or something. If I knew what being drugged feels like, I might have connected the dots faster.



It feels wrong to not openly speak about it. — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 16, 2022

Even though she hesitated at first about being judged but Kat decided to speak up about it. She has listed down signs and symptoms we should know beforehand. Read on.

The only symptoms I know I had immediately after ingesting the drug were



1. complete blackout and

2. vomiting



Based on the state of my apartment, I could tell there was disorientation but because of the blackout I have no idea what happened. — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 16, 2022

Apparently this is very common. If you’ve never blacked out before but suddenly lose hours of memory after a couple of drinks, that’s a HUGE red flag.

The next morning was like no hangover I’ve ever experienced. Even similar symptoms were so much worse:



- horrible brain fog

- difficulty articulating my thoughts

- massive headache

- extreme sensitivity to light

- throat pain (from the vomiting)

- muscle weakness

- nausea — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 16, 2022

I’m 23. I still bartend part-time. I know my alcohol tolerance. I know how to be safe with my drinks. And yet this still happened and I still feel like it’s my fault for not being careful. — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 16, 2022

I really wish I had known at least the signs and symptoms beforehand rather than going through two days of realizations and checking myself.

Women who had similar experiences shared some insights too and others hailed her for sharing the story.

Informative thread.



I had a very similar experience 4 years ago, out with people I knew and trusted at the time.



Since then I am more aware that this could be going on and that it could happened to my patients- of any orientation. https://t.co/EbJ043VaKR — Amy Eisenhauer (@theEMSsiren) August 17, 2022

The more you know... 🧵 https://t.co/yfVc15hJNq — Aura Lee (@AurallyO) August 17, 2022

I felt like I was having a panic attack (sweaty/heart rate increased/tightness in chest) and I almost immediately got the spins which are all telltale signs of roofies for you ladies! https://t.co/Wckca02r33 — Rat Bastard (@rat_finks) August 17, 2022

super important to read tbh, i was drugged my second year of college but i thought it was just 'normal' since i drank a lot but one night after a frat party i knew it was different. i experienced all these symptoms and couldn't leave my bed for almost four days. fuck college. https://t.co/dGCmQjTLcN — puppydyke 🥩🧚‍♂️ (@audreycyst) August 17, 2022

Remember folks if you see someone mess with someone else's drink beat the fuck out of them https://t.co/pHLUE9N9Jx — Magneto was right (@zebcuson) August 17, 2022

This is, word for word, exactly what happened to me when I was drugged at a bar when I was 21.



I’ve never had memory loss like that. I’ve never felt so violently ill like that. I too was very lucky I was with good people who took care of me. Always, always use caution. https://t.co/lu5ASjaWs4 — Kayla Knapp (@TheKaylaKnapp) August 17, 2022

i’ve been spiked too, so if you’re going to a bar pls watch for your drinks. do not leave the table alone!!!! https://t.co/aqy2Pxjn9C — َ͏͏͏͏ (@psychoetical) August 17, 2022

Drugging someone's drink has to be one of the most disgusting things a person can do. It can easily be fatal if the person who is drugged has certain underlying conditions. https://t.co/8Nwq7ZTj38 — 𝓙𝓮𝓶𝓶𝓮 (@Jem758) August 17, 2022

This has happened to me twice (both times I was with friends who took care of me so I was lucky) but this thread describes the symptoms really well - it's an awful experience and I think everyone should know what to look for, because bystanders can make a huge difference. https://t.co/FF4VDoaSxi — Laurel Arwen (Taylor's 🇺🇦 Version) (@LaurelOutLoud) August 17, 2022

I’ve been drugged in public. The concussion I suffered has changed my life. Even when you’re doing everything right the way this woman and I were it can still happen. Fuck. This is triggering. https://t.co/mfx92dhnrc — Itsy Bitsy (@Lalalasciviouss) August 17, 2022

Stay vigilant ladies!

