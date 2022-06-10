If you are a woman in Delhi, there are horror stories happening to you on a daily basis. Some are more terrifying than others but terrifying nonetheless. Case in point, this journalist's experience with a creep from 15 years ago, who she saw return to her life practising the exact same tricks he used to, back in the day. Before you proceed, consider this a trigger warning!

In, 2007, Anushree Majumdar was a 23-year-old journalist starting her career. She had some financial trouble due to an issue with her bank. She was in Saket due to an assignment with only 50 bucks with her when a man in a white Santro offers her a ride...

I barely have any money after rent so I'm practically living in the office, where I get really cheap meals and free transport after midnight. But one evening, I have an assignment at the old Turquoise Cottage: I have to sing with a band for a piece I'm writing. — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

Right then, I hear somebody saying, "Excuse me?" It's a man in a white Santro, waving at me. He's wearing glasses, a little stocky. He has a friendly smile. I go near the car and he says, "Hi. Are you familiar with this area? I'm trying to get to Medical but don't know the way." — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

I get in, don't wear the seat belt, he asks why. "You try anything funny, I'll throw an egg in your face and jump out of your car." He laughs, a lot. "You're funny." We chat a bit. He's an architect, a bit older than me. He's interested in what I'm doing at TC. He drops me there. — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

They meet again a few days later and this is where things begin to go south!

We meet, he's boasting about embezzling funds from the company he works in. He looks at me a lot, says the usual about my eyes and smile, puts his hand on my thigh. I'm not in the mood for that, not after that stupid boast of his, but I don't know how to get out of the car yet. — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

Thankfully, she gets out of the car and walks away, to never see him again... until a few days ago. Mind you, this is the same man from 15 years ago asking her the same questions he had asked her in 2007, playing the same tricks!

The Saturday before last, I went to Summerhouse by myself; the DJ is a friend, it's free drinks and dancing behind the deck. I get there at 11 pm, and I'm walking on the side of the road when I hear somebody yelling "Excuse me!" I turn around and it's him again. 15 years later. — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

So I say, "I'm not familiar, I live in Bombay." "Bombay? Okay, so you don't know this place...I'm trying to get to..." I cut in, "You're Su**** Dh*r. I've been in your car."

He blinks and says, "When?" He doesn't say, "What? I don't know you, never seen you." He says "When." — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

I know it's not Anushree but I knew right then that he'd done this many times, with many young women he had spotted standing by themselves in south Delhi. For many years. — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

This man is short, about 5'4, stocky, thick dark eyebrows, wears glasses but his LinkedIn photo tells me that he likes to wear contact lenses too. He drives a green or dark blue hatchback, most likely moves around in south Delhi. He owns his own architecture firm in the capital. — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

To all the women saying that 23 yo me shouldn't have sat in the car: you're right, don't be like 2007 wala me. 20/20 hindsight, don't recommend. Now please tell 2022 wala predator not to prey on women in any way or form or fashion. — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) June 9, 2022

Another woman, a journalist has also come forward with her own story involving who she is confident is the same man!

I politely declined, watched for long enough to see him drive off straight past the gate, and realised the whole thing had just been a pretext to get me into his car. It was 3pm, broad daylight. I remember feeling struck by the boldness — Catherine Davison (@cathedavison) June 9, 2022

The thing about incidents like these: this man is creepy, but he never crossed the line (with me) to dangerous. There was nothing to report. He will get away with this, and women will be forced to navigate a thousand similar interactions, unsure when /if /who will cross that line — Catherine Davison (@cathedavison) June 9, 2022

This is scary to the bone. People have been really freaking out over this on Twitter.

Architects seem to fly under the radar with this behaviour. Even sadder that the @CouncilofArchi1 doesn't yet have provision for reporting sexual harassment. That would atleast allow you to flag offenders and blacklist or bar them from practice. https://t.co/wjS46duJGi pic.twitter.com/3p9I1nVdWY — 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 🇦🇫 Sharad Narayan (@Grouseo_Marx) June 10, 2022

It should be unbelievable. Unfortunately, it's not.



People are expecting a 23 yr old with just 50 bucks to their name to decline a free transport offer from a manipulative person.



PSA for women in Delhi (especially South Delhi)👇

Once a man in a car asked me for address to a place. Since I couldn't hear him clearly, I went slightly closer towards the car only to see him masturbating. Ugh! This happened to me in a sunny afternoon on a crowded street in Kamla Nagar, Delhi. Ever since, I am always a bit.. https://t.co/0I32ZZvj0u — Shobha | ஷோபா (@shobhasv) June 9, 2022

Jesus Christ. I just hope you guys stay safe. At this point, I don't know how. But I really hope you do.