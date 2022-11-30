Men telling/advising/counselling women on what we should wear, seriously STFU. Who are you, really? How do you think your pea-sized brain is so entitled to tell us what we should wear for our own safety when it’s basically you guys we need protection from? Get one thing straight: it’s not us; it’s YOU.

Women are not the problem. YOU ARE.

You are the problem if you believe you have some divine right to dictate how we should be. And if some of you become complete jerks, then again, it’s on you guys. We didn’t ask you to become one. Whatever we wear, wherever we go, our decisions and choices have literally nothing to do with you. Our lives don’t revolve around jerks on the road when there are enough sexist pricks in our life already. So stop passing random comments like that our clothing is a problem, that we’re distracting youth, and that we’re not following our culture and traditions. We don’t exist to uplift your problematic morality, you hypocrites!

Just a few days ago, I wrote an article on an Ayurveda Doctor who had a ‘profound’ curiosity about the length of skirts of school-going girls. He had such personal problems with it that he actually went on the web and found a picture only to make a redundant point.

Read more: An Ayurveda ‘Doctor’ Questions School Girls On Short Skirts; Gets Schooled For His Misogyny

Just a curiosity…Please don’t mind.



What is the point of wearing such short dresses in school?



Do girls become more intelligent by wearing short dresses? pic.twitter.com/GlQ4aObO74 — Ayurveda Monk, The Dr. 🩺🧘‍♂️🍀 (@AyurvedaMonk) November 22, 2022

Since then, pissed, and rightly so, women have been calling out his problematic commentary on women’s clothing when it’s men who actually need some moral correction. They have also been sharing their gruesome encounters with perverted a-holes, proving it’s not women who need to be questioned.

TW: The experiences shared below may be triggering for some people. Reader discretion is advised.

And was again where I could see. I lost my cool and screamed, ran to him and tried to hit him. The other compartment was the women general and there was a mesh that was between us. Women shouted, “don’t let him go”. He got scared and either jumped off or fell off. — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) November 27, 2022

Mastrubated on in a packed metro from CP to Noida. I screamed, every man there laughed. I was on my way to office, and wearing salwar kameez. Why are we *still* going on with the same rhetoric? Stop blaming women for the doings of men. It's tragic this fake doc has a daughter https://t.co/miyuwz9P2R — Manjiri (@ManjiriIndurkar) November 26, 2022

when I was boarding the bus. I screamed at him to let me go, he grinned and asked me “kya kar legi” I appealed to the crowd for help. No one helped me. I stood there being held in a tight grip and me screaming at him to let me go. He said to me “aur kaise jayegi Noida” 2/4 — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) November 25, 2022

So just don’t about your verbal &non verbal. About your short skirt. Just DONT you dare blame women&what they wear.

I’ve hit men who tried to touch my shalwar kameez dupatta wearing mother ffs!

Men have ZERO right to speak about women’s clothes. So yeah shut up. 4/4 — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) November 25, 2022

I used the same treatment on any biker that came along and have used it on leaching bikers and motorists ever since.Any young girl reading this please be your aggressive best always to keep these people at bay.Have slapped guys and screamed at others. The effect is immediate — Zoey (@jayita_d) November 27, 2022

cab. I would walk ‘home’ to the hostel during night shifts looking over my back each day. In the office I had said since all were equal and guys had families a d stayed far away, I would do night duties like everyone else. When I narrated this incident to my colleagues a 2/ — Vidyottama (@VidyottamaPS) November 28, 2022

had fun passing comments or following me. Bikers would go in circles on the road. Dress had nothing to do with it. It didn’t happen every day. On some days, it did, On some days, it was peaceful. But I was scared all the time. Later, I was taken off the night shift. 4. Ends — Vidyottama (@VidyottamaPS) November 28, 2022

Do you effing see it? This is how it is in our world AND YET WE’RE THE PROBLEM?

For a decade now, every semester I ask my students to raise their hands if they were ever sexually harassed.



Yes. Every time. Every woman in class has raised her hand. https://t.co/sD24y42ezm — Magie Noire (@anitatagore) November 27, 2022

#AThousandYearsAgo i was waiting for my office bus at the bus stop on a summer afty. i was fully decked in salwar kurta, head covered with dupatta. I was accosted by leering men from age 20-70 on bikes, cars, even a tempo, insisting i ride with them. I've never felt more scared. https://t.co/m3vVziIuRT — Ginny (@Velvetyvirgo) November 27, 2022

A thousand years ago, An Infant Class student's dad used to stalk me when I would go to school. I changed my entry time to avoid him. He had a daughter in our school. I was 14.

In college, men would push against me in crowded bus. One day I slapped a man. From then, I was brave https://t.co/lzhUkuF8AI — Priyashmita (@priyashmita) November 27, 2022

A 1000 yrs ago, a man 20 years older than me stalked me relentlessly. For one whole year. My dad interfered. His own employer interfered. He didn't stop. Finally had to lodge a complaint with the police. And then for some reason he stopped. I was just 19🖕 https://t.co/25RWpMkzru — അനഘ (@anaghaisameme) November 27, 2022

Chennai, 2006, crowded 29 C bus, was wearing salwar kameez with a dupatta covering most of my upper body. This really creepy man gropes me from behind and I freeze. I look around and can see some other men watching this but wouldn’t say a thing. https://t.co/4regX2qxr8 — Saoirse 🫠 (@saoirseecon) November 27, 2022

A thousand years ago, my 14 year old sister and I were walking along the ganga ghat when lecherous group of young men repeatedly cat called at her. She was dressed in salwar kameez.

She was just 14! https://t.co/TRfj0zDdoM — we are all complicit (@_mamamouchi) November 26, 2022

And these boys would lean over and say obscene things. Or ask for 'rate'. I'd usually ignore and step back. One day I snapped. A police patrol car was passing and I yelled at them. The police intervened and the car fled. So f*** off with 'what was she — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) November 26, 2022

wearing' like that has ever stopped predators. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) November 26, 2022

It wasn't jst the auto driver or his helper. The other men who were passengers would join in too. They would also try to grab ur hand when u tried to pay them the money in their hands. I started putting the money on the dashboard bt this was a crowded auto at 8am. Rush hour — Intriguedजेnny (@IntriguedJeny) November 26, 2022

So apparently, reaching home safely is a ‘privilege.’ WOW.

A thousand years ago, took a cab from Noida to CP at 7 pm. Wasn't wearing anything revealing. This was after the gruesome gangrape of a child up North. After dropping me the cab driver said: You are very lucky I dropped you safely at this time despite what your people are doing. https://t.co/V3SNBZDPhz — Shreya Sinha (@Shreya0393) November 27, 2022

WORD.

Thread.

And yeah, men have ZERO right to speak about women’s clothes.

THEY (men) are the problem.

If only men were decent humans, women wouldn't have to go through so much anxiety on a daily basis. https://t.co/JzpdN3ZCMQ — Raja راجہ – awaaz do, hum ek hain (@Raja_Sw) November 25, 2022

Before you think women and their clothing is the reason for what happens to them, come back to this piece. Read it. Again. And Again.