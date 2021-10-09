It's unbelievable to me that humans have figured out a way to reach Mars but haven't worked out how to accommodate the inconvenience women have to go through because of the natural phenomenon called menstruation. Because the situation is pretty grim, and most of us don't speak out about it due to the fear of losing jobs or being categorised as "dramatic". To anyone who has ever taken periods lightly, below is the reality many women are living.

1. I lose all energy and ability to focus the week before. So studying is torture and I have to force myself to do it. During (the period) I’m fine as long as I have ibuprofen but I still feel gross all day, like I have constant swamp ass.

Source: Reddit

2. I have endometriosis so I'm in pain for about 10 days and 3-4 of those are in really intense pain where pain meds barely take the edge off. During those bad days I basically don't do anything except sit around.

3. No sex for one weekend, a depressed mood that's worse than normal. But the whole cycle sucks- thanks PMDD and depression (meds help a little).

4. I have menorrhagia and endo so it lasts for around 8 days on the pill (around 11 when I wasn't) and it can easily ruin plans I had - namely physically demanding ones - if the cramps or bleeding are too bad. The first 3 days are typically the worst for me though.

5. Well I take dance classes so usually I end up not being able to go to those. Another thing is I have the WORST attitude when I’m on my period. Whether I’m talking to someone I do or don’t like, they get an attitude.

6. I work in retail. It makes me move slower and my pants don’t fit. Plus my cramps spread from my uterus to my kneecaps. Also bicycling to and from work while fully cramping sucks!!! I’m like 4 mph slower when I’m on my cycle.

7. I am pretty emotional the week before actually starting it. so I ended up forbidding my boyfriend to say anything sweet or jokingly mean during that time cause I'd just start bawling.

8. My appetite changes dramatically. And I have cramps only two days though. The thing that really messes me up is the hormone levels before and after. Makes it hard to concentrate and be productive.

9. Dysmenorrhea for years. I have to plan my life around it as I won't be functional for a week. No month long vacations for me until menopause.

10. I have daily chronic pain and frequent depressive episodes anyway, and being on my period exacerbates those, sometimes to the point that it’s hard for me to get any work done.

11. My periods are accompanied by loose motions and mouth ulcers and while my cramps are manageable, that means I can't eat properly for the whole week - even after my period ends.

Not all women have it tough but many do, and we owe to those women to be sensitive about this issue.