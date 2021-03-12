33-year-old Sarah Everard was walking home from a friend's apartment. That's how you know she didn't live very far from their place.

However, in a grim reminder of just how bad the situation for women is, she was kidnapped and reportedly killed by a police officer.

She was just walking home. She was just walking on the road.

A UK police officer was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering a London woman who disappeared while walking home. #SarahEverard was 33.



Human remains have been found in the search. The case has sparked outcry: "We should not feel afraid to walk the streets."

There is a lot said about the growing equality and people have the audacity to say that male privilege doesn't exist. Well, looks like it does right? Those of us who share our live locations with our friends every time we step out, know that it always has.

"Since last week since when Sarah first went missing, six women & a little girl have been have been reported as being killed at the hands of men."



"Since last week since when Sarah first went missing, six women & a little girl have been have been reported as being killed at the hands of men."

Thank you @jessphillips for speaking out about the neverending male violence against women. #SarahEverard

To understand the issue better and to provide some immediate relief, Stuart Edwards, who claims to be Sarah's neighbor, posed a question to the women on Twitter. He asked what men can do to "reduce the anxiety/spook factor" while walking on the road, and here are some of the answers:

Leave space, like so many have said. Be aware of other men's behaviour, if it's risky find a safe way to intervene. Don't walk by, vulnerable situations. With friends, regulate them, with a quiet, that's not cool, or dude....

Please don’t speed walk to get past us, the shadow approaching genuinely scares me. How fucking insane? That walking home at night and a shadow approaching scares me.



Thanks Stuart for asking this question, I hope a lot of people take note!

Men, please read this tweet, and the top comments, and consider your own practice. I would love it if men - who naturally walk a lot faster than me - did not rapidly approach me from behind. This is what happened when I was attacked and the fear has never gone away.

walk on the other side of the street if possible, if you're our friend always offer to accompany us home, especially if it's dark. space is the main thing, it's unbelievably scary to have men walking close behind us, if you see us picking up the pace you're too close, drop back.

Constructive q and helpful replies ⬇️ E.g.



- Cross to other side of road + make noise (like talking on the phone)

- Ask female pals about their journey home/offer to accompany/agree to check in

- Be alert to intimidating behaviour + ready to offer help https://t.co/EoBaeC81uc — Katherine Ladd (@katherine_ladd) March 10, 2021

also, as a man, whenever you see suspicious behaviour, please intervene - when me and a friend were being harassed and followed over the summer, it was only when a man intervened that we were able to get away

Yep. Dont walk up behind me. Give me space, drop back and cross the road. Youve no idea how frightening it can be to have a bloke walk right up close behind you. Keep your face visible. Thankyou 😊

What a lovely kind tweet. Thanks. Basically never ever walk closely behind a woman. Cross the street to avoid this if necessary. I was attacked from behind once and even tho it was decades ago I still get freaked out if anyone walks too closely behind me. Thank you. — 🍒LauraMarcus💙 (@MissLauraMarcus) March 10, 2021

Hoods are a spook.

Hoods are a spook.

I frequently share my live location on WhatsApp while out walking or in taxis.

More men like Stuart please❤️Read the comments too!

- Don't walk behind us/close to us, especially at night. Cross the street or wait a minute so we can get ahead.

- If we ask you to walk us somewhere so that we feel safe, please don't overreact or act like we're being dramatic. https://t.co/YCM7FmgJLk — Poppy (@Poppychu_) March 11, 2021

If you're walking behind a woman, even at a distance, and it's dark, cross over to the other side of the road and walk there instead.



I've had men do this a couple of times and it's like a huge weight lifted. — Hannah Al-Othman 📝🗞 (@HannahAlOthman) March 10, 2021

Speed up and overtake her. Making noise if possible "hi, sorry I'm just passing you" sort of comment.

If I'm being follow I slow down to let people overtake.

Or cross the road. — María Isabel 🕷 🇪🇺 (@Fairysoprano) March 10, 2021

If a woman is walking towards you, let her stay in her path and get out of her way rather than making her move. I consciously walk in the safest part of the path with access to light/exits and so many times a man has forced me to walk between him and a wall. — Julie Cohen (@julie_cohen) March 10, 2021

It sounds silly but being “noisy”. If you’re behind someone so they can’t see you but can audibly tell where you are is helpful. It also helps convey that you’re not trying to sneak up on someone. Maybe phone a friend and chat. — JT and the NHS (@JTsNHS) March 9, 2021

Cross to other side, hands visible, measure your pace, pull your hood down from your head if you're wearing a hoodie. What a shame nice blokes like you have to worry about how you appear when you're walking down the street because of other dangerous men. Thank you! 🙏

Though helpful, the answers on this thread make my blood boil with anger. Because it's absolutely nuts that a woman should have to tell you to walk on the other side of the road as she has seen/heard about/experienced harassment doing something that basic.

However, I guess it might be a decent place to start till things become better for us. May that happen soon. May we see a day when we can walk to our place from our friend's, without thinking "I might get murdererd".