33-year-old Sarah Everard was walking home from a friend's apartment. That's how you know she didn't live very far from their place. 

However, in a grim reminder of just how bad the situation for women is, she was kidnapped and reportedly killed by a police officer. 

She was just walking home. She was just walking on the road. 

There is a lot said about the growing equality and people have the audacity to say that male privilege doesn't exist. Well, looks like it does right? Those of us who share our live locations with our friends every time we step out, know that it always has.

To understand the issue better and to provide some immediate relief, Stuart Edwards, who claims to be Sarah's neighbor, posed a question to the women on Twitter. He asked what men can do to "reduce the anxiety/spook factor" while walking on the road, and here are some of the answers:

Though helpful, the answers on this thread make my blood boil with anger. Because it's absolutely nuts that a woman should have to tell you to walk on the other side of the road as she has seen/heard about/experienced harassment doing something that basic. 

However, I guess it might be a decent place to start till things become better for us. May that happen soon. May we see a day when we can walk to our place from our friend's, without thinking "I might get murdererd". 