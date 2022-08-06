There is a huge stigma regarding divorce, in our country. There are many reservations around it. We know that there is a bias against divorced women, in our society. But what do women think about marrying divorced men?
Well, we've found a few women's opinions on whether they'd marry a divorced man in an arranged marriage setting.
So, let's take a look. Shall we? Read on:
1."If he's fun, open minded, cute, financially stable, enthusiastic about having a new partner, has resolved previous relationship issues or is on the path of it, why not then. I feel divorces are fairly common now sadly, but it only means that their previous relationship did not work for valid reasons, I don't think it says a lot about a person unless of course it was an abusive marriage."
2. "Depends on why they got divorced. You don't want to end up with an abuser like Amber or a cheater like Fisher. Do you?"
3. "If a person is open minded, doesn’t have any past relationship baggage then I don’t see a reason not to marry him. Relationships do fail at times, due to numerous reasons, there could even be compatibility issues. And I don’t feel this should be a parameter to judge anyone."
4. "No. Only because I have to make an extra effort to find out the reason behind the divorce. If I have the option of marrying a never-before-married man, I’ll always go for that. It’s also not fair for divorced women. If never-before-married women keep marrying divorced men, what about divorced women? Statistically, there are more divorced women than divorced men who end up never marrying again."
5. "I used to be hell-bent against it, but after entering the AM process and meeting so many parents and prospects, I can totally see why someone would end up divorced through this whole thing. So, I could be open to it but they better be 100% honest about why the divorce happened. And there are unfortunately far too many people in AM, divorced or not, that are liars."
6. "No stigma attached to a divorcee whatsoever. Only, need to be sure why the divorce happened."
7. "It would be difficult because the society keeps asking you questions... I feel that I would be willing to marry a divorced person given that I don't have to later keep talking about my decision with friends and family. That keeps me away from making such a decision. Divorce maybe a red flag. Generally men who are divorced are found to be abusive. Hence, tread carefully... But for women, it could swing both ways... it's not always a red flag if a woman is divorced, in India..."
8. "A lot of judgment towards divorcees. I do not see why divorce is such a bad thing. Sure, it is a sad thing to separate from a loved one but if that person is controlling and abusive then divorce should be taken into consideration. I don't care about whether you are a divorcee or not. I care about your character, how you treat others, your temperament, judgement and how you carry yourself."
9. "It makes no sense to marry a divorcee if I can get an unmarried guy, especially since this is AM."
10. "No. Marriage requires approval of parents and no parents would want their daughter to marry a divorcee."
It seems to me that more unmarried women are willing to marry a divorced man than there are unmarried men willing to marry divorced women. Which is a little sad, TBH.