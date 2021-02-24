Mansplaining is everywhere. At work. At family gatherings. On social media. On dates.

It is common and cringeworthy at the same time. It's an issue that needs to be talked about and addressed because knowledge knows no gender.

Recently on Valentine's Day, a Twitter user asked people what was the most obvious thing that was mansplained to them. There'd be many, right?

Several women found it relatable and shared their experiences. While the stories where women gave educated responses are funny, others are outrightly frustrating.

Have you ever been mansplained? What was your reaction? 