For centuries, we women have internalised patriarchy to an extent that we’ve learnt to live with the fear that we’re at the mercy of men around us. But we're living in the 21st century now, yet we are still accomodating ourselves and not enjoying the simple most basic pleasures in life because of men. But has anyone (women) ever wondered, how would our life look like if men didn't exist?

Maybe, men never existing would be a far fetched dream, but what if all us women had 24 hours where we could live in a world without men? Well, we did ask women this hypothetical question and the answers were seriously upsetting.

Sadly, these demands are not even crazy. So, men, when was the last time you had to think like this?

Some names have been changed on the contributor's request.

Design Credits : Saransh Singh