Women being subjected to sub-standard and sexist behavior in the name of pride and respect is not news to us. 

The recent addition to this being the Ukraine authorities who have now found themselves buried deep in controversy and rightly so.  

Recently, they published a few photos of female soldiers marching for a military parade which is all set to happen next month to celebrate 30 years of Independence. 

Seems all normal, right? Except the female soldiers were made to march in heels instead of standard army boots. 

Reportedly, the soldiers have been practicing for the same TWICE a day. 

Shocked by the act, 3 Cabinet members have issued a joint statement stating that: 

The purpose of any military parade is to demonstrate the military ability of the army. There should be no room for stereotypes and sexism.

Inna Sovsun, a lawmaker from the opposition took to Facebook to share her thoughts about this step. 

In her post, she called this idea to be 'harmful' and 'idiotic.' 

Source: Twitter

The officials have not yet granted an explanation. But obviously, this has Twitter raging all over. 

Ugh, this not only makes my feet hurt but also my brain. 