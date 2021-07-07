Women being subjected to sub-standard and sexist behavior in the name of pride and respect is not news to us.

The recent addition to this being the Ukraine authorities who have now found themselves buried deep in controversy and rightly so.

Recently, they published a few photos of female soldiers marching for a military parade which is all set to happen next month to celebrate 30 years of Independence.



Seems all normal, right? Except the female soldiers were made to march in heels instead of standard army boots.

#Ukraine celebrates the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union... but not from sexism!



Ukrainian army defends decision to make female soldiers march in high heels - CNN https://t.co/ygSOZd4BGe — inna shevchenko (@femeninna) July 5, 2021

Reportedly, the soldiers have been practicing for the same TWICE a day.

"In response to criticism, the defense ministry uploaded pictures of female soldiers from other armies wearing high heels.

While the armies of some NATO countries issue high heels to women as part of dress uniform, they aren't worn marching in parades" https://t.co/Gn4Nin4tAU — Rosella Melanson (@rosellam) July 5, 2021

Shocked by the act, 3 Cabinet members have issued a joint statement stating that:



The purpose of any military parade is to demonstrate the military ability of the army. There should be no room for stereotypes and sexism.

Inna Sovsun, a lawmaker from the opposition took to Facebook to share her thoughts about this step.



In her post, she called this idea to be 'harmful' and 'idiotic.'



The officials have not yet granted an explanation. But obviously, this has Twitter raging all over.

It's a shameful decision that proves yet again how much work needs to be done to achieve gender equality in the army as well as in other spheres.



‘Why?’ Ukrainian Army Faces Criticism for Making Women March in Heels https://t.co/mfwRvF7G5y — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) July 7, 2021

It’s 2021. When will misogyny end? — Christina Cox (@ChristinaCoxArt) July 6, 2021

What's confusing about wearing boots for army uniform? It's the army not tap dancing practice. — Winston (@Casper_tweets) July 3, 2021

Jeez unbelievable — Grant Arterton (@grantarterton) July 3, 2021

Well I guess their women soldier will have serious foot issue now. The bill for their healthcare will be high. Not to mention that heels don’t protect the feet like combat boots. There a reason combat boots goes up to the mid calf or above. Not a fashion reason either. — Mike-Bigga-don’t-feel-ya (@bigga_ya) July 6, 2021

Ugh, this not only makes my feet hurt but also my brain.