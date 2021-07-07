Women being subjected to sub-standard and sexist behavior in the name of pride and respect is not news to us.
The recent addition to this being the Ukraine authorities who have now found themselves buried deep in controversy and rightly so.
Recently, they published a few photos of female soldiers marching for a military parade which is all set to happen next month to celebrate 30 years of Independence.
Seems all normal, right? Except the female soldiers were made to march in heels instead of standard army boots.
#Ukraine celebrates the 30th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union... but not from sexism!— inna shevchenko (@femeninna) July 5, 2021
Ukrainian army defends decision to make female soldiers march in high heels - CNN https://t.co/ygSOZd4BGe
Reportedly, the soldiers have been practicing for the same TWICE a day.
"In response to criticism, the defense ministry uploaded pictures of female soldiers from other armies wearing high heels.— Rosella Melanson (@rosellam) July 5, 2021
While the armies of some NATO countries issue high heels to women as part of dress uniform, they aren't worn marching in parades" https://t.co/Gn4Nin4tAU
Shocked by the act, 3 Cabinet members have issued a joint statement stating that:
The purpose of any military parade is to demonstrate the military ability of the army. There should be no room for stereotypes and sexism.
Inna Sovsun, a lawmaker from the opposition took to Facebook to share her thoughts about this step.
In her post, she called this idea to be 'harmful' and 'idiotic.'
The officials have not yet granted an explanation. But obviously, this has Twitter raging all over.
It's a shameful decision that proves yet again how much work needs to be done to achieve gender equality in the army as well as in other spheres.— Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) July 7, 2021
‘Why?’ Ukrainian Army Faces Criticism for Making Women March in Heels https://t.co/mfwRvF7G5y
It’s 2021. When will misogyny end?— Christina Cox (@ChristinaCoxArt) July 6, 2021
Pure sexism! What next? Demand that women soldiers go into battle wearing lipstick?— Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) July 3, 2021
‘Idiotic’: Fury in Ukraine after female soldiers made to march in heels https://t.co/rL9f4JgvHx @CCriadoPerez @polblonde @ayeshahazarika @Seej @sanditoksvig @ManduReid @tweeter_anita
Jeez unbelievable— Grant Arterton (@grantarterton) July 3, 2021
It’s 2021. When will misogyny end?— Christina Cox (@ChristinaCoxArt) July 6, 2021
Ugh, this not only makes my feet hurt but also my brain.