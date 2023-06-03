Most women are taught to make their existence a pleasant experience for the people around them. We’re raised to believe that it’s our responsibility to make and keep everyone around us happy, to regulate their emotions. And oftentimes, that results in a sacrifice of our desires and self-respect – we grow up to become serial people pleasers.

So, like most women, I was conditioned to do the same. I was taught to be extremely cautious of the emotional climate around me. Both in indirect and direct ways, I was taught to hold my tongue and never say anything offensive, to never frighten a man’s ego and to keep opinions to myself in the presence of authority.

Until one fine day, it struck me, I had ended up with very few boundaries and my social battery was dead, in fact, it was running in deficit (oh yeah, it’s possible alright). It took me a long time to learn to say ‘No,’ and to speak my mind.

And after all these years of working on myself, when I came across this Twitter thread by Dr. Nicole LePera, I realized why and how people pleasing is such a harmful thing to condition women into doing.

The psychologist and podcaster has broken it all down in several tweets. She’s talked about how people pleasing causes a disconnect from our gut instinct and how that leads women into abusive and toxic relationships and situations.

Women are conditioned from a young age to focus on the comfort others before their own. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) June 1, 2023

These messages disconnect women from their intuition and internal alarm that signals danger. They begin the pattern of dissociating or fawning in order to appease others. Even if her anger is valid, she's told not to feel it. She's told to keep the peace. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) June 1, 2023

This makes her vulnerable to manipulation and pulls her into staying in situations that are harmful. To upset someone means she's done something wrong. So she continues to please for a sense of approval. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) June 1, 2023

In a world that likes to belittle intuition as a way to gaslight women, Dr. Nicole LePera has bravely said that it’s imperative to listen to that inner guidance, to listen to what your body, mind and soul are telling you. Because that’ll keep you safe and out of harm’s way.

In this next tweet, she’s telling us that if we speak up because our intuition or gut instinct is nudging us to do so, we can create a safer environment for our self.

When she's labeled difficult or rude because she values her intuition and her own limits, she breaks the cycle. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) June 1, 2023

And here’s how others have responded to this incredibly accurate thread;

We think we're setting her up for success by telling her to be nice to everybody, but in reality, we're training her to suppress her feelings, keeping her from being her true self. — Denver (@ExtremeIkigai) June 1, 2023

The happiest woman, is the woman who is allowed to just be. — Mom is headed to the MOON! (@momtalksstock) June 1, 2023

When ur parents didn’t allow u to voice your emotions or listen to ur uncomfortable feelings in childhood & always get upset with you when you said something that’s not right as per their standards – it’s very difficult not to grow as a people pleaser as an adult. — Aastha Arora (@TheWizardGal) June 1, 2023

That 'good girl' tag really strips women of their truth, their voice, their rights, their freedoms, their true self. — Agathonitta (@AgathaWambui) June 1, 2023

A man recently followed me from a hotel bar to my room. I was still trying to be polite as he grabbed my hand while I opened my door. When I told my mom I wish I got out my pepper spray or taser, she said, "That's a bit much."



Tracing back oppression didn't take long 🫣 — Sara (@flowergrowswild) June 2, 2023

Drop the people pleasing, and speak up for yourself, please.