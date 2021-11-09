Without a doubt, we all have been through some bad days where we all felt unappealing for different reasons. Here are some women, who consider themselves unattractive, revealing the lesser-known problems they face and it's truly distressing.

1. "I've been overweight. Most men assumed that I was going to be an easy fuck and that I was a promiscuous woman because "fat women have no self-esteem and seek validation with sex." _Lilith_89

2. "The intense anxiety that arises during family events when it’s photo time. My cousins are all very beautiful and love posting to Instagram and all that. My family is big on photos. I’m the only one who isn’t photogenic at all. I have a lazy eye and my face is just generally asymmetrical. Also losing contact with a lot of old friends because I don’t have Instagram, Facebook, or anything. If I was more attractive, I’d feel more comfortable posting photos of myself online and be able to have an Instagram." angel_aight

3. "Being invisible next to your friends. They're all having fun and you just sit there and no one is talking to you." khajiitidanceparty

4. "People constantly trying to fix me. My aunty asked me how I was going to get a man with a body like mine and my dressing style. Mind you she is pushing 50 with no man but ok." Forsaken-Vermicelli3

5. "Unsolicited weight loss/health advice (that is often wrong and does not consider my health at all) and unsolicited advice on how to be attractive to men." loalenatrice

6. "It’s a lot harder in the office. Women have a hard enough time rising to higher ranks or being taken seriously but it’s very annoying when the pretty women are taken more seriously. Heck, the same is true for men. Good looks win jobs." Nancy2421

7. "Being 21 and knowing there is a big chance you have to live your life alone and never get married. Lots of people gonna say nooo you find the right one eventually but then I always think of my teacher who looked like me and she was 50, never been married and living alone with two cats." daydreaming-g

8. "People leaving you for your best friend when they realise she's prettier." blopdab

9. "As a fat woman: not being able to go to 90% of my doctor's visits without my weight being brought up. I mean, that's fine in a check-up or physical, but if I go in because I have a sinus infection, I don't really feel the need to discuss how fat I am right at that moment unless it's somehow going to clear up my sinus infection." Electronic-Cow7250

10. "That specific feeling when everyone gathers to take a group picture and hands the phone to me to take it. Ouch!" jupiterjazz87

This is really terrible!